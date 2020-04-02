Despite radical change occurring within the past few weeks, Cannon Rogers is still holding his ground. CannonandtheBoxes, the Athens-based solo project of Cannon Rogers, is premiering its new single “Leaving Midtown” on The Red & Black ahead of its April 3 release.
Though CannonandtheBoxes is a folk-influenced project, Rogers took a different route with the new single by making it more electric and upbeat to “provide some energy at this time,” he said.
Listen to “Leaving Midtown” below, and scroll further for a Q&A with Rogers.
The Red & Black: What has the journey of becoming a band looked like and the factors that got you here today?
Cannon Rogers: I started doing CannonandtheBoxes as a solo project because I really wanted to be in a band and play guitar, but I realized in high school that not many people play instruments as I’d hoped. Going to UGA, I knew I wanted to do shows. So, I started this project with Hayden Johnson, the drummer, and Ian Kinney, our bass player, for about 10 months. Athens is, in my opinion, the greatest place in the world to make music with your friends.
R&B: What has the process been like for you guys to release this single during this crazy and unpredictable time?
CR: It sure has been interesting. We have been mixing and recording stuff prior to school getting canceled, but we still needed some final touches done to it. Hayden ended up going back to Pennsylvania, and Ian and I are both from Rome, so we’ve been going back and forth trying to get it finished. It’s involved a lot of FaceTimeing and late-night phone calls.
R&B: What are your upcoming plans with releasing the single and how have your plans changed?
CR: We were supposed to play at Caledonia this week for an event with The Red & Black with a bunch of our friends, which we were stoked about. We have the single coming out, another single release on April 17 and an album release as well — we made sure to plan them close together. It’s definitely changed a lot, but I still feel like people at home want to listen and continue to participate in the culture.
R&B: How would you say the group has changed as a unit, and what is something you’ve learned together as musicians?
CR: It started out as just a project, but coming to college I’ve learned a lot like how to actually listen to my bandmates. Hayden is the most talented drummer I’ve ever played with, so I know to listen to him if he feels the need to lean a certain way when we’re making music, and I let go of the reins. We’ve learned to turn it into a group effort of ideas instead of it all being like my project and we grow together.
R&B: Big picture or not, what are your next steps as a band?
CR: Once things go back to normal, we’d love to keep playing house shows and make people dance because that’s just what we enjoy doing. We try to have some social commentary and political conversations in our music, and we want to give our music an edge that we can keep alive. We just can’t wait to get back to playing in front of people.
