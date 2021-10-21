A group of students and Athens residents gathered on Saturday near the Tate Center to protest right before the University of Georgia’s homecoming football game commenced. The demonstrators sought to bring justice to Linnentown residents that lost their homes due to the building of the Creswell, Rusell and Brumby residence halls.
The protesters held a banner that read “Reparations for Linnentown” on the bridge connecting the Tate Center with the Zell B. Miller Learning Center. A banner right next to it welcomed back alumni with the words “Home is where The Arch is.”
“Everyone in the UGA community was celebrating homecoming,” protester and freshman Raiden Washington said. “We were saddened by the fact that UGA has taken away [the residents of Linnentown’s] homes, where their hearts were. They didn't have that home to come back to.”
The students and community members in support of the Linnentown Project hoped to connect the spirit of the homecoming game with the need for reparations by UGA and President Jere Morehead for Linnentown descendants.
The destruction of the Black middle-class neighborhood in the 1960’s forced around 50 families out of their homes using eminent domain and urban renewal legislation, replacing the land with high-rise dormitories. Protesters said at the least, they hope the university will acknowledge the damage done to the Linnentown community and discuss a plan to redistribute community wealth made from the destruction of the homes.
“I think our goal is to get UGA to open up lines of communication with these 50 Black families of Linnentown — to hear them out on how their lives have been irreversibly harmed by UGA’s actions and what they need from UGA in order to make it right, since getting their homes back isn't an option,” Washington said.
Saturday’s protesters were encouraged by the Athens-Clarke County Commission passing the Linnentown Resolution, offering an apology and recognition to those affected by the destruction. These reparations came after large protests involving Athens community members in support of the Linnentown Project.
In terms of using the banner as part of the protest, the small group was careful not to break any rules UGA has regarding organized activities on campus. Instead of fixing the banner to the bridge, it was held by people standing on top of the bridge. Other demonstrators stood underneath, handing out flyers with more information on the story.
“[The banner and flyers] represent taking a moment to stop, to think about where you are and what actions brought the university to be where it is today. Think about that for a second as you're going into such a big UGA sponsored event,” protester and senior McEver Dugan said.
The advocates hoped the banner would be striking enough to catch the eyes of football fans going into the game and urge them to call for reparations.
“We definitely turned some heads,” Washington said. “I think [the protest] had all positive impacts even if not as large as we had hoped. It was a good spark or a catalyst for even more movement towards achieving that bigger goal of finally getting UGA to the table and getting the Linnentown residents the reparations they deserve for their displacement.”