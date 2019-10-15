Athens is finally showing some signs of cooling down, and with the sun setting a bit later by the day, Halloween decorations are beginning to flood the city. Porches are populated with scarecrows, fall wreaths and, of course, the classic pumpkin. Rather than blend into your neighbor’s house, here are six pumpkin crafts that will make you and your Halloween decorations stand out this year.
Spooky succulents
If you are looking for a way to make your Halloween decor a bit more earthy, this twist on pumpkin carving is sure to fit that criteria. Starting with any sized pumpkin, create a large enough window through the side to showcase a multitude of potting soil, pebbles and plants, such as aloe vera. The pumpkin can keep the rustic burnt orange color or can be spray painted white for a more aesthetic touch.
The TP pumpkin
The toilet paper pumpkin is perfect for dorm rooms or any lazy college student. All you need is an upcycled piece of fabric, such as an old T-shirt or a lone sock, ribbon, toilet paper, a grocery bag and tape. Simply wrap the toilet paper roll in the grocery bag as tightly as possible, then cut a square of fabric large enough to wrap the roll in. Secure by tying the ends of the fabric into a knot on the top of the roll. Create the lines of the pumpkin with ribbon and finish with a bow.
Ghostly glass pumpkins
A great alternative to the actual squash itself, these pumpkin jars are another chance to upcycle and create festive decorations to display at your next costume party. Using mason jars spray painted orange, white or yellow, fasten a green puff ball or twine to the lid with hot glue. Decorate with painted designs or leave simple and set out on the counter. These jars can be filled with tea candles, candy corn or your favorite Halloween candy for a party hit.
Vivacious pumpkin vase
The flowers your mom sends you looks so much better in a pumpkin than in an old boring vase. Liven up any bouquet by carving out a pumpkin and painting it white and placing the bouquet inside. Cut the stems to fit the base and add sticks of cinnamon to create a fabulous fall aroma.
Scary scrap pumpkins
If you’ve got some old wood planks hanging around from the Ikea bookcase you built back in August, this craft is a great way to repurpose them. With any sized wood scraps (preferably square or circle shaped), paint any Halloween designs with orange, white, yellow or red. Hot glue a short branch to the top as the “stem,” and tie a piece of green ribbon at the base. This looks great inside or outside and works wonderfully as an autumn gift for friends.
Wearable washer pumpkins
This craft is awesome to make for you and all your roommates. With some washers, available at any hardware store, and some nail polish, you can create whatever design you want as a Halloween fashion piece. Use nail polish to paint an orange background and add some black triangle eyes to make a classic jack-o’-lantern. Attach the washer in a loop knot with thin ribbon or on a chunky chain for a more rustic touch.
