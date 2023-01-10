As the workout ends, the dark blackout curtains swing open to reveal the morning sun. The neon lights start to dim and the reformers, machines that add resistance to Pilates workouts, return to their normal positions. Students in workout sets and sweaty ponytails collect their things and hurry to class from Push Pilates’ Baxter Street location.
Anna Margaret Ray is the founder and owner of Push Pilates Athens, an electric reformer Pilates studio. Before creating Push, Ray appeared in various films, music videos and TV shows, including “Scream Queens,” “Starstruck” and “When the Game Stands Tall.”
Ray opened the studio in June 2022 after moving to Athens a year and a half ago. The studio is near the University of Georgia and close to Milledge Avenue. The location is exactly where she wanted to be.
But Push isn’t the only thing on her plate.
Being a woman business owner comes with a lot of challenges. The main challenge for Ray is work-life balance. She’s a wife and mom and feels like she's “just trying to keep up.”
According to a survey of businesspeople by Grand Canyon University, 28% of respondents said they’ve had to sacrifice time with children, friends or family due to their careers.
“It’s like having two babies… I have one child and she’s my whole world, my whole life. And then I have my business, which is something to be super proud of, but it's having to nurture one during a certain season, which was Push. And now, I’m able to come back and give [my daughter] all the nurturing that she needs,” Ray said.
Working Mother magazine estimated that one out of every three women business owners are mothers. According to a survey by Sport Alliance, women make up 29% of all gym owners.
Georgia Stockton is a former college athlete and an instructor at Push. She sees Ray as a mentor.
“She’s a mom, she’s a business owner, and [to] see her balance and juggle all that and still grind and chase her dreams, just kind of observing from afar is so cool,” Stockton said.
Ray starts the day at the studio around 5:30 a.m. to teach class. She answers the phone, pays bills and responds to emails until it's time to pick up her daughter around 3:30 p.m. She continues to work until around 6 p.m. and then tries to put the phone away around her daughter’s bedtime. She’s back online doing work until around midnight or 1 a.m.
“I wear all the hats, in terms of managing, owning, running, working with clients, staffing, everything. My phone doesn't stop. So trying to find a good balance between home life and business life is probably my hardest challenge in this season,” Ray said.
Ray tackles her days by delegating time effectively and efficiently. She blocks out time where she focuses on one task, whether it be her business or her family life. She doesn’t allow work to sneak into family time.
To deal with stress, Ray says a nap is the best reward for getting her list done. If she’s lucky, she’ll get a nap a week. Massages and manicures are treats she enjoys to destress. But as a business owner, the work never ends.
“As I’m getting my nails done, I’m talking into my phone,” Ray said.
Opening a small business can be a risky and uncertain endeavor. But Ray’s industry is growing, and the athletic company RunRepeat projects the boutique fitness industry to grow by nearly 17% in the next three years.
“It’s okay to take a risk. Take a calculated risk. Lay out the pros and cons and take a calculated risk,” Ray said.
Stockton agrees with Ray and thinks women shouldn’t be afraid to take “those little first steps” to reach their goals.
Ray’s calculated risk turned into an opportunity for her to share her love of fitness and to become a small business owner who balances it all.