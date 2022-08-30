Putting the classic in Classic City: Theater company hosts debut event

On Saturday, Aug. 27, attendees packed around a garden stage, filling lawn chairs and setting up picnic blankets. The audience fanned themselves with programs as they waited in the evening heat for the show to begin — Classic City Shakespeare Company’s debut performance.
Classic City Shakespeare Company held their first ever event and production last weekend at the Arcadia Garden of the Town & Gown Players building on Grady Avenue.
The group, founded in April, hosted a community festival in the afternoon followed by a 6 p.m. performance of “Twelfth Night,” Shakespeare’s popular romantic comedy.
The festival included games, face painting, tricycle jousting and a bounce house. Kids, families and community members of all ages participated in the festival from 2-6 p.m.
Liz Bellenger attended the event with her daughter. As a newcomer to Athens, she has not yet gotten acquainted with all the local theater offerings, but has heard of Athens’ renowned arts scene.
“This is a great way to bring people together that love something in common,” Bellenger said. “The fact that it's outside and people can interact in the festival setting beforehand, I think is really lovely. And especially after lockdown and COVID … it makes me more grateful and appreciative of this kind of community.”
“Twelfth Night” was not the only form of entertainment — Flying Squid Comedy improv group performed, interpretative historian Ken Johnston of History Now gave a theatrical presentation on the English language, Tracie Brown and Vivi Guerra performed music and Athens Fencing Club gave demonstrations.
Attendees perused booths from 3 Ravens Tattoo and Piercing, Little Characters Theater Troupe, Homy’s Kitchen and Athens Fencing Club.
Kyle Fox was born and raised in Athens and attended the festival and show on Saturday. He heard about the event on Instagram and has a friend in the cast.
“I have always been a big fan of [local theater]. It's very good to always have people who are just still participating in it," Fox said. "This is fun, especially everybody getting back out again."
The garden was full by the start of the show with community members of all ages. Some were with families, some with their friends and others ventured solo to see the performance.
Under string lights, Celtic tunes from harpist Tracie Brown’s trio filled the garden. Despite the heat and occasional noise from passing cars and planes, the actors gave an energetic performance.
Helen DeMott, the executive director and founder of Classic City Shakespeare Company, started the organization with four other board members: Tim DeMott, Rebekah Lecocq, Shane Pruitt and Lizzie Perez.
The group came together during a production of Cinderella last spring at Brightstone Productions in Watkinsville, Georgia. The five then gathered to create a local company dedicated to outdoor Shakespeare theater.
“It is a space that we could come in and bring something new that we think has been kind of lacking,” Helen DeMott said.
Other local theater groups include Town & Gown Players, Athens Creative Theater and Brightstone Productions. DeMott wanted to create a company that specifically focused on the classics. She found her love for classical theater in college and was determined to make Shakespeare accessible to Athens.
“I think for a lot of people, Shakespeare is just words. And it's hard words and words in an order that don't really make any sense. But it doesn't have to be,” Helen DeMott said. “I am a very firm subscriber to the belief that theater is for everyone.”
In keeping with this goal of accessibility, Saturday’s event was free, although donations were accepted. “Twelfth Night” director and CCSC board member Rebekah Lecocq also made creative decisions to help audience members understand the show.
“My main goal with this production of 'Twelfth Night' was to make Shakespeare feel accessible to anyone of any age and of any education level. So I wanted to set it in a way that the characters look and feel familiar,” Lecocq said.
The cast wore normal, 21st century clothing and the colors they wore helped distinguish the character they played.
Auditions for the show were first held in July and rehearsals began in August.
The cast included 12 actors. Some have performed for Town & Gown Players or Brightstone Productions and others were UGA students. All cast members and those involved in the festival and show were volunteers.
“It's a really good kind of slice of Athens,” Lecocq said of the production’s cast.
In order to become the cultural anchor she envisions for the community, Helen DeMott hopes to emphasize outreach and inclusion with the festival component of the event.
“We do want to be able to include everyone, as many people as we can, and in as many different ways as we can,” Helen DeMott said. “It is more than just the show."
Volunteer Sandra House worked at the festival on Saturday, welcoming guests and providing information about the event. She most enjoyed watching children participate in tricycle jousting. An educator for 21 years, House has a passion for teaching Shakespeare to children.
“That's my interest, in having groups start and being accessible to all age groups, because it's not just for older people. I found children really take to it if it's presented in an approachable way,” House said.
Helen DeMott and the Classic City Shakespeare Company board hopes the event will grow as an annual part of the company’s programming, and envisions a larger festival and increased community involvement.
“We hope that every year we can build upon it and have it grow, and that it’s something that becomes a staple in the Athens community,” Lecocq said.