Vanessa Briscoe Hay and Michael Lachowski, founding members of Athens’ own Pylon, sat down with In.Live, a new streaming platform, to discuss the upcoming release of their vinyl box set at 40 Watt Club.
Hosted by Andrew Rieger of indie rock band Elf Power, Briscoe Hay and Lachowski discussed and celebrated the upcoming November release of “Pylon Box," a vinyl box set with New West Records. The set contains remastered versions of their studio albums “Gyrate” and “Chomp,” an exclusive album titled “Extra” that includes unreleased studio and live records, “Razz Tape” which contains the band’s first-ever studio recordings and a 200-page hardcover book with a narrative of Pylon’s history, visual photographs and testimonials from members of bands such as R.E.M and The B-52s.
Justin Gage, a University of Georgia alum that serves as part of In.Live’s artist advisory council and founder of music blog Aquarium Drunkard, said he hopes people find the enjoyment and catharsis they get out of live music when watching the streams.
“I hope that it is a respite from the daily insanity that is 2020,” Gage said. “We’re trying to take something that we would have done in person and really just translate that into this new virtual format.”
Aquarium Drunkard presented the celebration for Pylon, a band formed in Athens, Georgia, in 1979 by four University of Georgia art students: the late Randall “Randy” Bewley, Michael Lachowski, Curtis Crowe and Vanessa Briscoe Hay. The post-punk and alternative rock band had a huge influence on the Athens music scene in the 1980s.
In the stream, Lachowski said the book is a tribute to Bewley and his contribution to the band.
“I hope that people ... when they engage this project, will be as aware of Randy as they are of me and Vanessa and Curtis,” Lachowski said.
In.Live is in partnerships with the national movement #SaveOurStages to help preserve the live music industry and independent music venues like 40 Watt Club. Viewers of the stream could “tip the artist” and all proceeds went toward helping 40 Watt Club while it is shut down.
(0) comments
