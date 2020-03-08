Athens-based alternative band AFTM has made its way from playing fraternity parties at the University of Georgia to headlining the Georgia Theatre since forming in the spring of 2017.
The band released their debut album “Around For The Moment” in 2019 and have toured steadily since its release, including stops in Tennessee, Missouri and Alabama. The group will headline the Georgia Theatre on March 17, coinciding with 2020’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
The Red & Black spoke with AFTM members Forrest Whitlark, Kelly Bouchillon and Cam Corsino to hear about their next steps as a band and reflection on everything to this point.
The Red & Black: Since your album Around For The Moment dropped in 2019, what have you been working on since then and what are your upcoming plans?
AFTM: Our main concern after the first album was the two singles that we released. Other than that, we’ve been working on writing and producing more music.
R&B: After going through the process of becoming the unit you are today, what would you say you are most proud of and what have you learned together as a group?
AFTM: I’d say we’re proud of how much better we’ve gotten at producing music and performing live shows. Through this time, we had to decide if we would be a real band and if we could do it, which proved that we can in the past year. We’ve learned to find our identity as a group and work with each other to make something and produce something together. I think now more than ever we’re confident in knowing who we are as a band and we don’t have to worry about becoming something we’re not.
R&B: What advice do you have for musicians trying to move up, especially the smaller bands in Athens?
AFTM: Play as much as you can. Go to a house and ask a friend if you can play for them or for a bar. The hardest part for us was deciding where we wanted to play and when we wanted to play live. Try not to be like everyone else on the face of the earth and be as original as possible.
R&B: What are your next steps as the band? Are you still looking to stay Athens-based or expand to new places?
AFTM: Definitely expand. We get to expand with how many people listen to our music and how many people resonate with it. We love Athens and it’s been good to us, but it’s just been an evolution with how we’ve grown with Athens, and we’re ready to take that to new places. It’s like throwing it on our musical resumé and moving forward.
R&B: What would you say is the ultimate goal or direction for your band?
AFTM: To make it, obviously. But I hope we can continue to say something with our music and have it resonate with people. We want to make sure that wherever we play, you step out of reality for a second.
