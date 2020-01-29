Author and University of Georgia creative writing doctoral student Amy Bonnaffons is set to release her first full-length novel on Feb. 4. Titled “The Regrets,” Bonnaffons’s debut novel explores the borderland between the living and the dead as the lead character finds herself in love with a dead spirit.
After moving from New York City to Athens to pursue a Ph.D. in creative writing in 2015, Bonnaffons started writing “The Regrets” before her first collection of short stories “The Wrong Heaven” was published in 2018.
The Red & Black sat down with Amy Bonnaffons to talk about her writing, career and what ultimately lead to her to write “The Regrets.” Bonnaffons will host a book launch event for “The Regrets” with Avid Bookshop on Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
The Red & Black: What was your journey, from where you went for undergrad, to the point of publishing your book? On the acknowledgements page in your book, it says that “The Regrets” took five years to write.
Amy Bonnaffons: Actually, more than that. I’ve been writing pretty much my whole life. Sometimes just for fun and sometimes more seriously. I took some creative writing classes in college, but I was a literature major so more like comparative literature. I studied Japanese and I was really interested in Japanese literature. And then two years after graduating college, maybe three, I started getting an M.F.A. in fiction writing. I did that at New York University.
R&B: Are you from New York?
AB: I am and that was where, in that program, I wrote most of the stories in my story collection. And I was never really sure that they would be published in book form. I thought that I would get the individual stories published in journals or magazines. I wasn’t sure that they would ever hang together as a collection. The oldest story in the collection is the first story that I wrote for my M.F.A. program in 2008. The last story in the collection I wrote [in Athens] in 2016. I came here in 2015.
But, yes, the stories were written over the span of basically eight years. After I graduated, in 2011 or so, I had this idea. You know, there’s a short story in the collection that has an encounter between the woman and the Angel of Death. I like the idea of the Angel of Death being sexy. People kept telling me that you could write a whole novel about this concept. So I was playing with that. I started writing this novel which was essentially an expansion of that short story in 2010. I did that for about a year and it just wasn’t working.
Then, I started writing something new which turned into this book. It retained the element of the sexy angel but nothing else. I turned in the final version of this book earlier year, so it really was an eight year process. I think I finished the first full draft in 2014 so that took three years to write. There’s been, I don’t even know how many drafts total. I would say at least six or seven.
"I like the idea of the Angel of Death being sexy." — Amy Bonnaffons, author
R&B: Those were final drafts where, at the end, you would say, “This could be it.” Then would you get a critique and have to completely change everything?
AB: I got an agent in 2015 and that was really helpful. He read the first half of the book when it was done and he said, “This is great. I can’t wait to see the rest.” Then I finished the rest of it and I sent it to him. This time, he was like, “I think this needs a little more work.” We went through that process together like twice. Two or three times, I can’t remember, he’s read different versions of the whole book.
All the other versions of the book were much longer than the book that is published. In earlier versions of the book, there were whole scenes that took place that aren’t in the book right now. In late 2018, I just decided that I’m going to cut. I’m going to cut everything that I’m ambivalent about and I’m only going to keep what is really the core to me. When I did that, it felt like a very drastic, radical move but it actually worked.
I think this is pretty common with a writer’s process, especially for a first novel. You write so much more than you ever end up using. From one angle, it seems like a waste. I don’t think any of it was a waste because it was a part of your journey. It’s only through writing all of that, that you realize what the story really is.
R&B: It sounds like, as a writer, you have skill sets in different areas. You’re going to have your book published, you’re a freelance writer and a professor and you’re getting your Ph.D. How do you manage writing books, which is something you want to do, alongside everything else?
AB: Like most writers, I would love to do nothing but write books. That’s not possible for most people because it doesn’t pay well and, more importantly, you can’t count on it. It’s not like you’re getting monthly payments, it’s just not consistent. You might get a big chunk of money when you sell your book, but it’s kind of a one-time thing. That’s why I decided to go back and get my Ph.D. so that I could get a good teaching job.
R&B: How do you keep your passion for writing alive while working on other things?
AB: Even though I said earlier that I would love to have nothing else to do but write. I would say that having other things to do is good for me. The hard thing about writing is that you do it alone and you’re in your own head. Sometimes it’s hard, you get stuck and you start to doubt yourself. I think if I didn’t have a job that forced me to go out and talk to people, it just wouldn’t be good for my mental health. Let’s put it that way.
I found that what works best for me is to be really disciplined. I have to prioritize my writing above all else and I stick to a schedule. So what I’ve done for years is that I keep my mornings free and I write in the mornings. Lately, because I’ve felt exhausted after finishing this book, I’ve just let myself do anything creative in the mornings. I can make a collage. I can draw, just anything creative during that time.
I don’t think it’s possible to write a novel any other way.
