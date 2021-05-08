Sprinkled around downtown Athens, you may have stumbled across one of many cartoon drawings by Augusta artist Jacob Boland.
Boland has spent the past year of the pandemic creating: creating books, creating cartoons and creating new ways to experience public art. Boland works as a photo and film teacher at the Jessye Norman School of the Arts, and he describes his cartoons as whimsical and rubbery.
Boland works on a number of projects in Augusta, Athens and Savannah. In these downtown areas, he puts up cartoon drawings on cardboard canvases on building walls and lampposts for passerby to admire or take.
The Red & Black spoke with Boland about his art and its impact.
The Red & Black: What has the reaction to you putting up art in downtown areas been?
Jacob Boland: It's been mostly positive, which I really am happy about. When I first started putting [up art] I learned very quickly that some of the old guards did not like it at all. They would come and toss it or rip it up. But eventually, people would find [pieces of my art] and they would either take them home or they would put them in their store windows or behind the counter at a bar. And as I've been going to Athens more and more on the weekends, I see art that I made two or three weeks prior and [it’s] in a store window now. [I’m] seeing more and more people opening up to it.
R&B: Was there a time where you didn’t put up any art because you didn’t think anyone would want to see it?
JB: Yeah, absolutely. I have a gigantic box of art going back to 2007 or 2006. Through all these boxes are stuff that I never shared with anybody, I would just draw. I think maybe the only people that would see it were my co-workers.
R&B: What made you change your mind?
JB: It sounds silly but two things happened.I was going through a really bad breakup. Then the second thing was right around that same time I got into a really bad wreck. That’s where I [decided] I needed to get my [art] out there. Because if I were to get hit by another car or anything like that, they would just find this box of art, and they would be like ‘I didn’t even know what he was doing.’ [After] the breakup, [art] kind of helped me get over things where I was like, ‘Alright, well I need to just work on myself and work on bettering who I am.’ So those two factors were part of why I started drawing. Most importantly, it was just because I had boxes and boxes of stuff, and it was not going anywhere. I started to see that it gave people joy and smiles and laughter and I [thought it was] really important. So I keep doing this.
R&B: As a teacher, what ideas about art do you incorporate in the classroom?
JB: I kind of instilled the idea that what you make should be unique. It should be your own thoughts. And most importantly, you should have fun doing it. I know a lot of artists that grind it out daily, and they just get burned out. I think as long as you are having fun with it, and as long as every day you're doing something different, I don't think I don't think you'll ever get burned out on it.
R&B: What do you hope people will do when they find your art?
JB: A lot of people that find my art are working all day, doing some kind of food and beverage job, and they are just tired and they're walking through their car and they see this little drawing. And it lights up their entire day. I think that is really nice. I don't like the idea of art having to just be in a gallery space. I like [the idea of] art being out there for others to see, and others to touch and feel.
This Q&A was edited for length and clarity