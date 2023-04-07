Opening for Dexter and The Moonrocks, Red Mile Road took the stage of the Georgia Theatre Thursday evening with the mission of bringing grunge to Athens. Carrying electric and acoustic guitars and performing a setlist of mainly original songs, they walked on stage dressed casually in T-shirts and baggy cargo pants, with one exception – the drummer wore a bright red jumpsuit.
Red Mile Road is Athens’ fresh breath of rock and roll. The local rock band explores grunge and alternative elements, with the unique nuance of their dual lead guitarists and vocalists. Once their set started, there were immediate notes of Nirvana, AC/DC and The Allman Brothers, all of whom serve as their inspirations, according to the Red Mile Road members.
The band is made up of lead vocalists and guitarists, Spencer Shaw and Jack Wilson, bass player Ben Maddux and drummer Jake Kadet. All four members are juniors at the University of Georgia.
The Red & Black sat down with Red Mile Road and discussed their performance at the Georgia Theatre, the band’s origins and upcoming projects.
The Red & Black: How did Red Mile Road form?
Ben Maddux: We all pledged the same fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta, in the fall of 2020. That's where we all met, obviously from different hometowns. And we started talking about music, realized we like the same stuff and realized we're all musicians, so we went from there.
R&B: Where does the name Red Mile Road come from?
Spencer Shaw: When we first started out, we had a lot of time to think about a name. And we were trying to find something that was out there, something that's really stuck with us, representing us in a good light. We were thinking about it and then our fraternity’s National Headquarters address is Red Mile Road [in Lexington, Kentucky]. So we were like, okay, that sounds good.
R&B: How did you get into music or know you wanted to be a musician?
BM: My grandparents were bluegrass musicians, and so they would babysit me a lot and take me to their shows. And I thought it was fascinating. It was awesome to get up and dance and listen… I was a little apprehensive when I was younger, but as I got older and learned to appreciate it. I picked up a guitar and started playing bass.
SS: Growing up, I was just surrounded by music, 24/7. My mom used to sing all the time. My sister did show choir and things like that. I remember at a young age, my mom and my sister would get together, and they’d play guitar and sing together. And I think just being surrounded by that and all the classic rock that my parents exposed me to, it just gave me that little bit of musical background that made me want to do something with it. So when I had the opportunity freshman year with these guys, it was a sure go from there.
Jack Wilson: My mom made us take piano and stuff, but I started to listen to AC/DC. I was probably like 10. My older brother played guitar. So I just would always go to his room and steal his guitar and play some AC/DC stuff, all their songs. And then Guitar Hero happened and that was really great. And then I wanted to play music.
Jake Kadet: I remember, second or third grade going to soccer practice twice a week or whatever, and I'd be in the front seat. I had my soccer ball in my lap and I would just be drumming away, listening to the radio and I think after a year of that, I finally talked to my parents and said “I want to try this drum thing out.” I guess it snowballed from there. My dad listens to a lot of ‘90s and 2000s rock and that's where a lot of my influences stem from.
R&B: What was the recording process for your new EP, “Down a Dollar,” like?
JK: There's two phases. So the first one was around this time last year. We went to Studio 1093 and we had like a two-day session. We knocked out four or five songs… We… mastered it and in late summer, we went ahead and did another three-day session session, recorded a couple of new ones, as well as a couple of songs that we weren't super happy with. Next, we mastered those and we started releasing. We released three singles, followed by the whole EP.
R&B: What’s been the most exciting part of releasing music?
BM: I think the most exciting thing is that the four of us with our combined brain power — music power — are able to create something out of thin air. And it's like something that exists between the four of us and being able to post it online for everyone else to hear, that’s our art. That's a creation. Twenty years down the line, if we ever come back together and are like “hey, let’s play music again,” we can play those songs.
R&B: When can listeners expect new music?
JK: We just finished three new songs this week. So we'll debut them tonight, which we're all excited about. I think we all hope we can squeeze in some studio time. Worst case scenario, we'll find two days at the end of the semester, squeeze in at least the recording of a couple of songs and try to get that out.
R&B: What do you see in the near future for Red Mile Road?
JK: I think my biggest priority is just the writing, recording and releasing of original music. A goal of mine is by the time we graduate, which will be, I guess, [in] a year, is to release an album. That's a pretty cool thing to be able to look back and say you did. Besides that, we're going to be on a little bit of a, I don't want to say “break,” but we'll be in our hometowns this summer. We'll be writing music all around and I'm excited to come back afterwards and figure out what we've been working on.
R&B: What are your biggest music inspirations?
JW: AC/DC over here.
BM: I would say that at least the three of us from Georgia have a lot of Southern rock influences—Allman Brothers, Molly Hatchet, Lynyrd Skynyrd. And then we also have common ground in the ‘90s and early 2000s rock like Foo Fighters … Nirvana and Alice in Chains.
SS: I’d say the same thing. I mean, the one thing that is unique about the way we come together as a band, we all have a little bit of a different musical influence, but we all find common ground in it. [Wilson] was raised on a lot of ‘90s rock. I know Jack is very AC/DC, for good reason — it’s a kickass band.
R&B: What has been your favorite performance so far?
All: Classic City Jam.
JW: It was a music festival, there were six other bands at Paloma [Park]. It was all day, [there were around] 2,000 people there.
JK: Yeah, it was a great crowd.
BM: That crowd retained for most of the day, I think, too. It was so much fun.
R&B: How are you feeling about the show tonight?
SS: Very excited. We got a lot of new material that we’re gonna show tonight. I know for a long time, when you're a band, there’s a whole thing about getting where you’re stable… You want people to see you in a certain image or certain life, and with these songs, that's what we're able to do. So tonight, you're gonna see less covers and more original stuff straight from us. And just more raw performance.
You can stream Red Mile Road’s new EP “Down A Dollar” and other music on all streaming platforms.