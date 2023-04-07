After a nationwide search beginning this past August, an eight-person search advisory committee has selected David Odo, current director of academic and public programs, division head and research curator at Harvard Art Museums, as the new director of the Georgia Museum of Art.

Odo will succeed William Underwood Eiland, who has served as the director since 1992 and began his retirement last Friday, March 31. Odo will begin as director on June 26.