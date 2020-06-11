Athens-based indie-pop duo Chapel released its newest single, “Mushy Gushy,” a song about the honeymoon phase of a relationship, on May 29. The single comes roughly seven months after Chapel’s October 2019 single, “Friends,” and three years after its debut EP, “Sunday Brunch.”
The Red & Black spoke with Chapel’s vocalist and guitarist Carter Hardin and drummer Kortney Grinwis about their new single, upcoming album and more.
Red & Black: Why did y’all choose a lighthearted song like “Mushy Gushy” to be one of your first singles back since your EP, “Sunday Brunch,” was released in 2017?
Carter Hardin: I mean, we put out “Friends” a couple months before that, and we felt like that was a pretty serious song, and we wanted to put out the next one to kind of show what we’ve always been about, which is a little more lighthearted. And especially with the time we’re in right now, we felt like we should do a song like that.
Kortney Grinwis: Yeah, just to be a little cute, and I guess kind of distract people from all that.
R&B: Was the original plan for the music video always to have it animated by Peter Ferris Rosati or was that something y’all decided to do since quarantine started?
CH: Yeah, it definitely was not the plan. We just got off tour right when COVID-19 hit. But we knew we had to put out the song we wanted to. So we just kind of looked all over the internet and computer, and [Rosati] pitched us an idea of doing the animation.
KG: It was pretty cool because he gave us the total freedom to shoot how we wanted, kind of act how we wanted. He just kind of gave us a layout for it and we, luckily, were able to be together during quarantine so it kind of fell into place. It was very fortunate for that.
R&B: Y’all are getting ready for your debut LP release. What can people expect from the album and do you think it’s going to be very different from your 2017 EP in any ways?
CH: I think if anything there’s a progression in songwriting for sure, just because of how long it’s been. But, the theme of the album is pretty coherent throughout as well. It’s something we’re proud to share now.
R&B: How has COVID-19 affected the process of creating the LP?
CH: We literally finished our album about this time last year, or a little bit late in the summer last year. But, a lot of things behind the scenes kind of slowed things down for us. So if anything, it hasn’t really stopped anything because it’s done. But, also because of COVID, it’s intensified our creativity to where we’ve just been writing more for the next one. So if anything, we have the next one pretty close to being done.
KG: I guess with the pandemic, it makes us so much more excited to get it out and give people that fresh sound that they want. And we’re really excited to finally like hopefully, get back to touring not too long from now.
R&B: As we said, your EP, “Sunday Brunch,” was released in 2017, and then y’all released “Friends” in 2019. Other than touring, what have you been up to between those record releases?
CH: I mean honestly it really has been only touring. Besides that, also doing the album. Most of 2018 was me at my studio in Flowery Branch, trying to cram out ideas for three months and then Kortney came down and we knocked it all out. But besides that, it feels like there hasn’t been a real break except for COVID. Unfortunately, it wasn’t even a break for us because we’re like, ‘We need to write another album.’ But yeah, nothing has not been about this band for the past like three or four years for us.
KG: Downtime is usually like, I’m behind the kit and Carter’s been working on producing, getting better at that type of stuff. So it’s just always wanting to better ourselves in those ways.
CH: Oh, and TikTok.
