For many businesses, the long stint of being unable to welcome customers is ending. Restaurants, hair salons and even bowling alleys are welcoming customers for the first time in months. For one industry, however, the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic continue to affect business.
Since March, many movie theaters around the country have sat lifeless — their projectors collecting dust, employees unable to work, popcorn machines shut off and box offices shuttered.
Athens’s independent, art-house cinema, Ciné, has taken creative approaches to stay in business during the pandemic. The Red & Black talked with Pamela Kohn, executive director of Ciné, about the theater’s response to the pandemic and its plans going forward.
The Red & Black: How has Ciné, overall, been responding to the pandemic? What are some of the challenges movie theaters are facing right now?
Pamela Kohn: Well, we closed the second week of March. We’re going into three months [closed] coming up in June. After we closed, we had a sort of a search with Zoom calls trying to figure out what was out there for art house theaters, and some of the [film] distributors stepped in and started offering some films that were being released around that same time. Ten days after we closed to the public we had our online platform up and running. We've basically been adding films and doing traditional two-week style bookings since that date. We had to transfer programming from in-theater to online.
R&B: You’ve also been streaming a lot of movies on your website. What has the process of entering the streaming world been like?
PK: We had not streamed films through the virtual marquee before, and no theaters had done that on an everyday basis. It was through a real partnership with distributors who wanted to get their films out the door and also [saw] the art house theaters didn't have that platform. So they took on the technological aspect. What happens is when we have a film on our site and you go and purchase a ticket, that ticket goes directly to the distributor. The distributors are collecting all of the ticket income, and then they are seeing how many tickets were sold for a particular theater, and then they send the theaters a check after the booking is done. It's kind of flipped itself on its face where before we would get a movie, sell the tickets, send the distributor the ticket income report, and then we would send them a check. Now it’s the other way around.
R&B: Ciné has had a lot of creative approaches to responding to the pandemic, from merchandise sales to more recently, your to-go movie night kits being offered on Fridays. Can you talk a bit about the movie night kits?
PK: We thought: “Well we have all of the concessions and we are sort of giving the experience of films at home, how about we kind of make it into a much Ciné-centric experience by providing the popcorn and the movie candy and all of the other concession items that we have and bundled it into a pick-your-own kit?” One of the things that we'd love for people to think about is they could also gift the concession kits. So if you have a friend or a neighbor and you want to give them something fun, you could order curbside and then just drop [the kit] off at the front door.
R&B: I know you also have some experience working on movies and film, so I wanted to ask how you think the pandemic may affect the industry — at the creation stage and at the screening stage — in the long run?
PK: I mean, there's been a lot of big releases that were held back because of theaters being closed. There's a bunch of really big releases poised to release in July, depending on if New York and L.A. open or not. So right now, I'm not positive that those releases will actually stick to those dates, because you know, [there] are major markets that need to be open. The AMCs, the multiplexes, have huge theaters with 500 seats, but when you come to the smaller theaters, who have much smaller seating capacity, the amount of people that you want to or should have inside the theater with social distancing, etc. can really bring down the number of attendants. So it's a question of figuring out how to best navigate what will be the attendance threshold to cover the costs of being open. I think it's going to be an unmapped, uncharted road ahead, quite frankly.
R&B: Is there any plan in development for reopening Ciné? What do you think moviegoers can expect when theaters reopen?
PK: We are trying to put a plan together. When we sort of tentatively reopen, it [will] be a very soft opening. I don't really have an exact timeline for that but we’re thinking of doing private bookings. A group of say, a maximum of ten people who know each other and want to come to the theater and feel safe as a group. We’re thinking of doing everything online, and everything would be pre-prepped with all the safety measures in place. So there will be minimal contact with staff patrons, so everybody will still feel safe. We would have to schedule much longer times between screenings for the cleaning and disinfecting to occur. But we're in no rush to do that. The main thing on our mind is the safety of staff and patrons. That's at the forefront of everything that we're thinking about.
