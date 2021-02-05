Jordan Rowe, a University of Georgia alumnus and country singer/songwriter, dropped his first song of the year, a single entitled “Up to Something Country,” on Jan. 15. This was closely followed by the corresponding music video which was released on Jan. 22 on YouTube.
The country singer/songwriter from Adel moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to work on his music career after he graduated in the spring 2019 with a bachelor's degree in agribusiness and a certificate in music business.
The Red & Black spoke with Rowe about his new single and how UGA helped shape his music career.
The Red & Black: What does your new single “Up to Something Country” mean to you?
Jordan Rowe: “Up to Something Country” is another step forward to where I want to be. It's a great fun song. I wrote it in summer of 2018 … with Drew Parker and Cole Taylor, who were songwriters and artists up here [in Nashville]. It's a great song to let people get an idea of who I am and the kind of sound I want to have. If you remember the old song that Tim McGraw had called “Down On The Farm,” that was such a fun song, and we wanted to try to write “Up to Something Country” in a way that would make us feel the same way that “Down On the Farm” made us feel growing up.
R&B: Is this the first music video you shot? What was that process and experience like?
JR: Yeah, it really was, and honestly, we didn't even intend it to be a full production music video. It was actually what they call a visualizer, which is kind of a miniature music video, if you will, but way, way more on budget. We were just primarily doing that for the social media promotion, but then our publicist pitched it to CMT [Country Music Television], and they said it looked good enough to premiere on there, so that was really cool.
R&B: How have you grown as an artist since your 2020 single, “Good for Nothin,” and 2019 EP, “Jordan Rowe”?
JR: I would say I've grown the most as a songwriter, especially from that first EP, to where I'm at now. You know, songwriting is one thing that you'll never be worse at tomorrow than you are today. You'll always be better the more you write songs, and I feel like even over these months, I've developed a lot as a songwriter. The longer I'm [in Nashville], I’m able to get into writing rooms with more established and more credited writers. So, I'm learning all the time about how to be a better songwriter.
R&B: How did UGA help you on your musical journey?
JR: I started writing a lot of songs while I was in college, and [UGA] was a huge help because while I was there in school, I met a show promoter who gave me my first opportunity to open shows. I began to open up for other acts when they would come to the Georgia Theatre or the 40 Watt Club … That's when I kind of got plugged in with the Nashville crowd. Then I started going back and forth [to Nashville] in the summers between school. Also while I was [at UGA], I was in a fraternity. I was an AGR [Alpha Gamma Rho], and through AGR I met Zebb Luster who is now my manager. So it was crucial — if I hadn’t gone to UGA, I don't know where I'd be right now.
R&B: How has moving to Nashville helped your music career?
JR: Being up here full time allows me to make a lot of connections. The coolest thing I've gotten to do so far was go out on tour last fall with Luke [Combs] and Morgan Wallen. I played the tailgate shows before those concerts, and so it was just me out there with a guitar, just riding around with those guys and hanging out. They knew I didn't have anybody out there with me, as far as the crew goes, so they really took me under their wing. I have nothing but great things to say about those guys, and that obviously never would have happened if I hadn't moved to Nashville after graduation.
R&B: You mentioned earlier that you have more music coming out this year. What can you tell us about what you have planned?
JR: So we don't know the exact date, but tentatively, we are planning to put a single out in March. Before that even comes out, I'm going to go in and record songs for an EP, and we'll put those out later this year. In the meantime, we're working on the next thing to come up so that we can really try to build a lot of momentum this year. I think we'll end up with anywhere between eight and 10 songs coming out this year. I'm pumped to get those out, and I think the songs will get better and better.
R&B: Where do you hope your music career will take you this year, or over the next five years, and what support do you hope to get from Bulldog nation?
JR: It's really hard to say, where I want to be, you know. I just don't want to put a limit on where The Lord takes me. I’ll just go wherever he allows me to go. And I definitely want to be on the radio by then, get a record deal and be out playing some bigger shows. I'd love to have a couple of number ones by the time five years rolls around- that'd be awesome. But the support from Bulldog nation means a lot to me. Georgia will always have a huge place in my heart, and I'd love to have the support of Bulldog nation along this dawg’s music journey.
