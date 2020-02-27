The second annual Ad•verse Fest will take place on March 6 and 7. The Red & Black will publish a Q&A with both local and national touring acts performing at the festival every week until the event.
Breathers, a group from Atlanta, will perform at the upcoming Ad•verse Fest. The Red & Black spoke with vocalist Lee Gunselman about the process behind creating the band's new album “Designed to Break” and his expectations for Ad•verse Fest.
The Red & Black: How did you all come together to start Breathers?
Lee Gunselman: Mike [Netland] and Jake [Thomson] went to high school together in Decatur and I met them while I was still living in North Carolina. Mike and I met when our old bands first played together at the Highland Ballroom in 2010 and miraculously ended up covering the same Daft Punk song. I met Jake because I went to college in NC with one of his old bandmates. I eventually moved to Atlanta in 2013 and we formed Breathers because we were bored.
R&B: What kind of music did y’all like growing up? Do you think it had any influence on your sound?
LG: I think Jake and I were both inspired to start making music around late middle school age due to liking classic rock stuff like Pink Floyd and The Beatles. Mike grew up listening to 50 Cent and was also in the Linkin Park fan club.
R&B: What other artists do y’all draw inspiration from?
LG: It's hard to speak for everyone in the band, but we like all kinds of different stuff. I feel like we are collectively big Prefab Sprout fans.
R&B: Does it take a lot of experimentation to accomplish the sound you want in your songs?
LG: I would say the whole project is just one big experiment. We don't always approach each other with cohesive song ideas, but rather we just sit in front of a computer and try recording ideas and seeing what sticks.
R&B: What was the process behind creating your album Designed to Break? Was it at all draining or daunting?
LG: It takes a lot of time, resources, and emotional energy to make an album. Especially if you are broke and not famous. Most of us work in the service industry. I think making Designed to Break was overall really fun and educational. Having to work on an album for a couple years is daunting because you just want to finish it and move on. We want to focus on singles or shorter length releases now instead of a whole full-length album.
R&B: Your music dives into the human psyche, dealing with subjects such as isolation and anxiety. How do you all try to capture this? Do you draw from your own experience?
LG: I make music as therapy for my own mental health. I don't know how helpful it is, but it's definitely cathartic.
R&B: Have y’all ever performed in Athens?
LG: We've performed in Athens a lot over the years. The first time I played here was when I came down to play at Farm 255 in my Kraftwerk cover band on some Halloween when I was in college. Breathers mostly plays Caledonia [Lounge] or Go Bar...RIP.
R&B: Have you ever performed in anything like Adverse Fest? What are your expectations?
LG: The closest thing to Adverse we've done is probably Irrelevant Music Festival in Atlanta. I expect to have a fun time playing with other talented and sweet artists.
R&B: What are you trying to convey to people who listen to your music?
LG: I have no idea. I think I want people to dance or feel good at first. Our lyrics are all over the place. Some are kind of science fiction jokes and some are just about basic things like staying warm in the winter. I just get inspired by random concepts and just roll with it.
R&B: After listening to some of your songs, it felt almost like I was being taken on a journey into my own mind and emotions. Are your songs meant for people to experience this and think rather than just simply listen to a song?
LG: I would say some of our songs are definitely trying to convey some sort of visual narrative, abstract or not. I think some of our songs have a lot of different movements and I think that comes from being inspired by prog and over heavily instrumental music.
R&B: What are some future goals for Breathers?
LG: Learn to play guitar.
