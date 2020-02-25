The second annual Ad•verse Fest will take place on March 6 and 7. The Red & Black will publish a Q&A with both local and national touring acts performing at the festival every week until the event.
Nashville-based Delisa Neblett, better known as her performance alias Diatom Deli, officially began her music career in 2015 with the release of her debut album “Feelsounds.”
Since then, the artist has expanded her craft and begun making a name for herself by traveling around the country to perform for diverse audiences. Neblett's experimental work combines classical guitar, synths and melodic, electronic samples.
Neblett is one of 24 acts to perform at Ad•verse Fest, the two-day music festival held each year by Caledonia Lounge and the Athens Institute for Contemporary Art to present a variety of experimental musical, visual and performative arts.
The Red & Black spoke with Neblett about her musical upbringing, inspirations and what Ad•verse Fest attendees can expect to see with her set.
The Red & Black: You grew up in Nashville, one of the biggest music capitals in the country. Did growing up there at all influence your love of music and wanting to perform as a career?
Diatom Deli: I would say yes and no. When I first moved here to Nashville in like 2005, the scene was very much singer/songwriter and kind of like on the country spectrum. So it didn’t really personally influence the way that I listen to music or create music even. What really inspired me was my upbringing. My father was really into music; Nashville didn’t have a lot to do with it.
R&B: Diatoms are microscopic, algae organisms with silica walls. What inspired the name “Diatom Deli?” Do you relate to these unicellular life forms in any way?
DD: I’m just very fascinated by diatoms. They’re microscopic organisms but they do so much for the planet. They help us breathe, they help the environment stay in equilibrium. If you read just a little bit about them, you’re just fascinated by what these little things do for our world. I just remember looking through a National Geographic and learning about them when I was in high school and I was just like obsessed with them. They’re just really cool and fascinating.
I see myself in them. They make me think of the universe and they just make me contemplate on life. Even just the beauty of them, like how they look aesthetically. They just make me think about life and how beautiful it is.
R&B: You participated in “My Body ‘Tis of Thee,” a project dedicated to protesting the government’s decision to [pass restrictive abortion legislation]. What was that experience like and how did you get involved?
DD: I got involved through this record label in Nashville called Centripetal Force Records. They were doing this project for Planned Parenthood and just trying to get the word out about anti-abortion laws. So it was a really important project to me just for personal reasons, too, so I was really excited when they asked me to be a part of it. I wrote a song called “Sonrisa.” I didn’t write it for the project, it was just like a song that I have coming up that I’ve been working on, so I sent them that.
R&B: You write all of your own material. Is creating music that is “all you” the key to the public getting a glimpse of who you truly are?
DD: Yeah, I mean, I think for me, I actually have a really hard time expressing myself through writing or through words, even. A lot of the time with music, when I’m writing, it’s not even about what the word is, it’s more about the way that a word sounds, the way it’s enunciated and how it fits within a melody kind of overrides sometimes even what’s being said within a lyric.
R&B: You started out performing at open mics at 16 and then progressed to performing at local festivals and opening for artists. What are some key lessons that you’ve learned throughout your music journey so far?
DD: Being open to new experiences with different venues. I’m usually the only woman performer on a bill. Thankfully, that’s changing and I’m so happy about that but back then, a lot of times, I was the only female on the bill and they would just assume that I didn’t know what I was doing. I run all of my own sound, I have my own mixer, I do everything. In some ways, I kind of internalized that feeling. It kind of became this thing of like “Oh, I can do this by myself.” I wanted to prove that to myself, as well. And to show other women and children that you can do this on your own. You don’t have to rely on another sound person to get just the right mix for you. You can learn, you can tune your ear to learning these things. I really wanted to be a source of inspiration for that and I think just being a woman on stage does that for a lot of people.
And always bring your own gear. You have to have everything with you. Always being prepared is a big thing I’ve learned. I even bring my own chair. I bring everything.
R&B: You performed at last year’s Ad•verse Fest as well. What was that experience like and what are you looking forward to this year?
DD: It was such a breath of fresh air for me to play a venue that was all-inclusive. I was surrounded by beautiful peers and really cool music. Really eclectic different styling of music. It’s really up my alley. I really like immersing myself in the different styles of music and the different perspectives of creativity. That’s what Ad•verse Fest really does for me. When I’m there, I’m just immersed in this new world.
R&B: Can you tell us anything about your set at this year’s Ad•verse Fest?
DD: Yeah, so, it includes a 3-D projection mapping. My partner is in charge of doing all of the lighting and audio responses; it’s really trippy and fun. It kind of goes with the music, so that’s something I’ll be offering. I’m also going to be playing a few new tracks from my new album coming up hopefully in the fall. The album’s titled “Time~Lapse Nature.”
