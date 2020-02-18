The second annual Ad•verse Fest will take place on March 6 and 7. The Red & Black will publish a Q&A with both local and national touring acts performing at the festival every week until the event.
LEYA, the New York-based experimental pop project of harpist Marilu Donovan and violinist Adam Markiewicz, will return to Athens for Ad•verse Fest on March 7. LEYA’s newest album “Flood Dream” will be released the day before their March 7 set. The Red & Black spoke with the pair to discuss their new album, Athens and the festival.
The Red & Black: You guys are gearing up to release your sophomore album "Flood Dream" in a few weeks, which is very exciting, I wanted to ask what you guys are doing in the meantime to prepare for the release?
Marliu Donovan: (Laughs) Oh my god, we are so busy!
Adam Markiewicz: Yeah, we’re doing right now a lot of prep for the road. We are sort of in and out of New York after the release for the direct two and a half months afterwards, with a week off here and there. We are going to do a month coast to coast, we go home for a couple weeks, then we’re going to go out with Liturgy for about ten days or so, then we come back and then we go to Europe for a shorter trip.
MD: Trying to save money. We don’t have a car, even though we explore all the time we are trying to piece it all together how to get a car, which is super real. So yeah, like all the mundane shit that goes along with, like, I don’t know, playing music.
R&B: If you could just tell me a little bit more about the new album, maybe where is this one is taking a different turn than its predecessor or is there a distinctive theme that ties the two together?
MD: I wouldn’t say that any of our work is particularly thematic, but the first album we did was a tape release on an NA and this is sort of our first experiments together, as a band, and it was such a kind of happy accident when Adam and I started playing together. We were like "Yeah, fuck yeah let’s put together a little tape, we’ll do this thing" and now it kind of fast forward to today and this is almost our full time job. And this album is I guess is a more serious attempt on our behalf, it comes after, we wrote a majority of it while we were on the road in 2019. We were touring for almost five months within the year, in 2019 and during those tours we had long periods of time in Los Angeles and in Texas, where I’m from, and that's when we were writing a majority of the album, so that’s kind of like the backstory, the sort of like details or whatever.
AM: Yeah a lot of it in February and March of last year in a period of time over in LA and then a period of time over in central Texas sort of when we wrote a lot of it and then some of it, some of the record is adapted/readapted from the soundtrack from “I love you,” a project we did with Brooke Kennedy in Summer of 2018. So some of the music, three of the songs are reimagined from that. Those are the songs: “MARIAH,” “FLOW” and “FLESH.” Definitely different versions of the song, its a product of them being played on the road for a year plus, just played many times, they definitely all changed a bit over the course of that.
R&B: I know that Marilu you're from Texas, is there anything about coming back to the South and playing that excites you over playing in New York?
MD: Oh, I don’t know. We love Texas and I don’t want to be like, part of me is like, I don’t want to be like ‘oh it’s my favorite place’ because I love New York so much too, I’ve lived here my entire adult life, same with Adam, but we love Texas, I don’t know. It’s my favorite place, the South is, the people are nice, it’s always fucking warm. I don’t know, yeah, it’s our favorite place.
AM: A lot of people that we hang with and other musicians we know are less apt to do the long U.S. tours, which come with playing in very small cities in a lot of places, a lot of DIY shifts, kind of mixing it up and really follows the format of touring I used to do when I was 19/20. For us I think it is something that is beautiful, immediate, kind of informal experience and embraces the part of the band that still is kind of a punk band, which reflects our direct community and just who we are. There are certain spots in the South that we love going to Athens, Georgia, we went to twice on a tour I think in August-
MD: Yeah we love Athens, what is that vegetarian restaurant?
R&B: Oh, the Grit?
MD: Yes!
AM: We’re such tourists!
MD: Literally, I crave that nutritional yeast gravy. My mouth is literally watering.
AM: Everywhere is great, everywhere is kind of really awesome in the U.S. to play and we’re on this range of things that are these highly curated, organized sort of almost coffee list shows, anywhere from that to playing these like weird raves or like basic shows and something kind of in between and a lot of just more proper venue stuff, we really started to embrace it all and want to exist to it then at all. Honestly there is just great stuff going on everywhere potentially. Georgia is great, Atlanta has always been one of my favorite cities to be in. It is a great city to tour throughout and pretty much never robbed of getting a show there.
R&B: That kind of brings me to my next question, I know you guys were in Athens last January, and I know we talked about the Grit but what else did you guys do here while you were in town?
MD: We’ve been to Athens three times now, three times in 2019 which is kind of funny.
AM: Yeah we were there three times last year, we were hanging out Frank Hurricane and we didn’t make it to the creek, but they were going to the river.
MD: We stayed and hung out at The Mill, that house, we played with the pigs, we went to Waffle House.
AM: The crew there is always like, we always have a really fun time actually in Athens particularly-
MD: We just run into people.
AM: We were at a pool party last time we were there, we met our friend between Atlanta and Athens, I don’t know, lots of like, it really is such a good crew there directly. And always has been, over the years obviously it's changed, but the community in Athens is really beautiful and for us has been a really favorite place over the last year or so.
R&B: Is there something you guys were looking forward to do this time around that you didn’t get to do last time?
MD: I want to go swimming. I want to go to a creek and jump in the water. I wanna do that and I know we did it last time but I wanna go back to the Grit, that is a must do. I don’t know what about you Adam?
AM: You said it, we’re always trying to swim and eat and what else is a big go-to?
MD: Go to the strip club.
AM: Yeah, strip club, thrift stores, waterfalls or swimming spots, anything that's more like ... that's the tour routine that's kinda what we seek out. Daytime is waterfalls, if we’re in a city, strip clubs we’re always pretty down to go to the strip club because in a lot of cities it’s a nice window into like something else. Especially in the Atlanta zone, that's like the capital.
R&B: Is there something about being in a college-central town that allows you guys to try something different?
MD: College towns are exciting. Everyone is young and ambitious and excited and you know mostly just like curious. It’s like a curious time in life, when you’re looking to explore something new, and I think that really works well for Adam and I because for a lot of people we are something new. That’s what I like about college towns.
AM: I always think honestly, that younger audiences are generally funner to play to, especially in that area, we’ve always had these very quiet, very attentive rooms. Which is not necessarily rare, I would say we get treated pretty well most places we go, but in the particular set of people that we know in that town have just always been really good about, they seem to legitimately really like music and enjoy going to shows and that's not necessarily a thing to take for granted in all places, there is different things that make people show up to stuff and Athens and Atlanta and in similar types of towns, it seems that it is very much about the music itself, which is really cool and special.
R&B: Athens is definitely a very big music oriented scene. We see a lot of acoustic, folksy guitar-driven music, and you guys play the harp and violin which is really cool and aren’t instruments that we see a lot in our music scene. Do you guys find that your return to strings will provide a different angle for the other artists that are performing in the festival?
AM: People are generally always pretty surprised to see the harp when it makes its way into the venue-
MD: Even in New York and LA, people are, it’s, you never don’t get someone who is like not surprised.
AM: For better or for worse, we are sort of forever doomed or blessed with that for the harp. That in of itself is fascinating to many folks it seems, because it’s actually the sort of instrument that if you didn’t grow up, or if you haven’t spent time going to see a lot of classical music or orchestras or certain concerts, you may never have actually been in like, or seen one live in a room. That happens all the time, people say that kind of stuff. I like to think that the violin is special, but I also know so many amazing violinists traveling around, doing all sorts of limitless expressions on the instrument so, I am far less of a rarity out here, but definitely the harp.
R&B: I know your album comes out the day before you are playing in the festival, are you playing some new music off of the new album or is there a particular song that you cannot wait to perform live?
AM: I imagine it will be a lot of music from the record, some of which we have played live, most of which we have played live.
MD: Yeah, we still don’t know our tour setlist —
AM: Yeah I don’t actually, we’ll figure that out pretty soon. There are always some surprises, but I would expect it to be mostly new music for the most part. We try to mix it up, you know, we haven’t actually, as Marilu said, we haven’t really planned out this, how the musical program is for the next month or whatever, but we have tended to like play really old songs in certain spots if it seems to be befitting of the vibe.
Different rooms, we have a couple like, we have this old tune called “Cats” for instance, that's about our cats, but maybe in some ways much more, and is sort of this like somber moment, and it's not always appropriate but then there's times at certain gigs where it feels like we must play it. It's sort of a commemoration of sorts, so things will make their way into the mix based on just the circumstance and trying to, our read of the show in general. And some of that can be very last minute, you’re just going to feel a vibe, but it’s also possible that we’ll just be going into this with every very very much planned and set out, but i’m sure it’s mostly music from the record. It’s more fun for sure [not planning] the only drawback to that is making sure that your presenting the best show for people possible, so being prepared is always great as well, but in the past we’ve been a little flexible with it.
R&B: Are there any artists that you are looking forward to seeing or hearing at the festival?
AM: Definitely, in general I think it's very cool that EC booked a whole fest that is all duos and solo artists because I’m not sure i’ve personally been involved with something quite of that format before. But in terms of people who are actually there this year, I’m excited to see-
MD: Diatom Deli, we were super blown away by her. We played a set with, that was in Nashville I think, last year.
AM: Early 2019.
MD: Their set just like totally blew me away, when I saw that they were on the fest I got really really really excited.
AM: Other than that, we’re obviously kind of getting to discover all sorts of new artists when we travel around and AdVerse is a bit unique in that, usually we are somewhat instrumental in the shaping of certain shows and certain places and who's playing on them and sometimes we’ll be inviting artists on, but in this case it was all booked by the festival and taken care of so we get to luxuriate a little more in just the beauty of someone else's curation. I do know dynasty handbag a little bit, I do like dynasty handbag certainly and other artists on this list are definitely, some of these are going to be newer names for me but-
MD: Romantic thriller is someone I was looking forward to. I mean the lineup looks amazing and sometimes it's fun also like, were playing so many shows on these long tours, were on the road so much of the year that sometimes it’s a really nice breath of fresh air to go into something not knowing what to expect. I trust that what AC is doing is, I mean they have such a cool vision that being surprised is always something that I look forward to also.
AM: Definitely, this is a mysterious one for us I would say. I’m seeing Buddy Crime on here as well, I do know that homie. That’s the cool thing about festivals, cause usually like we know, usually it's a show that’s very much had a lot of communication and work put into it-
MD: Or like friends are opening for us or something like that.
AM: Yeah, absolutely, but when we go to these, like any festival environment you’re always just gonna to get to see music that you haven’t seen before alongside other music you haven’t seen before in a sort of, a more, in a different kind of environment than is normal for a show so we always, I mean festivals are great. We’re pretty much, ya know always down if it’s meant to work, and this fest is cool cause we booked this I think pretty early on in the trajectory of the current release tour it timed out really well for us. EC is somebody who we met last year and connected with pretty well at a show at the mill so yeah. I don’t know, we’re definitely really excited.
R&B: What’s next for both of you before AdVerse Fest? What other shows are you playing in the meantime?
AM: We have, I think, we have two shows in New York prior to tour. One is a memorial benefit for our deceased son Terry Turtle from legendary East Coast punk band Buck Gooter. One is our release show in New York with our friend Eartheater and Channel 63, a really fun bonkers party, and we are always planning all sorts of new things for the future, there will be some surprises, and many of these things will be surprises to us I'm sure as well. But right now, so much of the focus for us is on travel coming up and preparing for that, and you know just looking to the future, which is always kind of the sort of nexus of things going on. It’s a combination of living and some of the music we’re making right now, which we’re working on a little music at the moment, but it is always kind of just everything sort of happening at once.
MD: Yeah, we’re sort of just tying up loose ends before we’re basically on the road for a couple months.
AM: Out here survivin’.
