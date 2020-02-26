Atlanta-based hip-hop and R&B duo The Queendom will expand their reign to Athens when they perform at Ad•verse Festival on Mar. 7.
The duo formed in July 2016 and consists of artists Christina Adedeji and Amanda Donald. Prior to forming, the women had their own music careers and went by the stage names AUDIADASOUND and Rocket Rhonnie. Since banding together, the duo has released the 2018 album “Queenshit Era” and singles such as “Plekeke,” “Duty” and “#Queenshit.”
The Red & Black spoke with The Queendom to discuss their festival set, hotspots in Athens and how they ended up becoming a duo.
The Red & Black: How were you approached about performing for Ad•verse? Did someone reach out to you or did you express an interest in being in the festival?
Amanda Donald: We were actually contacted… were we contacted directly? I think we were contacted directly via email. They sent us an email, and we accepted.
Christina Adedeji: Yeah, I think somebody probably found us from previous platforms we performed on mainly last year.
R&B: Why did you feel like Ad•verse was a good fit for you guys? What do you like about the format of the festival?
CA: Honestly, I like this diversity when it comes to the artist lineup y’all have. It’s so many different types of artists and genres and the fact that it's outside of our city, it’s great too.
R&B: What can we expect from your set for Ad•verse Fest? Are there any songs you’re excited to perform live?
CA: We definitely will be performing some new content, so we’re excited for all of what we’re performing. Energy-wise, we’ll bring it. Pretty explosive, pretty intense —
AD: Definitely hip-hop!
CA: (laughs) Yeah, yeah. Hip-hop and R&B, we’ll bring it. We’re super excited to show people what we got going on.
R&B: When you guys decided to branch out of Atlanta, what made you guys choose Athens as one of your stops? Have you performed in Athens before?
AD: No, we’ve actually never performed in Athens before. It’s our very first time, so it’s exciting. It’s kind of cool that we get the opportunity to perform there because it’s kind of like the sister city. It’s just a different part of where we’re from and a different culture. Of course, we want to break out of Atlanta and experience other great cities in the state and beyond. So, we’re gonna start there and branch further than that.
R&B: How did you two first meet, and what ultimately made you guys decide to shift from having solo careers to becoming a duo?
AD: Well, we met at Georgia State [University] when we graduated there back in 2012. We actually met at a mutual friend’s house at a little get-together. We actually did a song together for a clothing brand for a bunch of students at Georgia State and they put us on a song together. I always wanted to be in a group with her after that. Probably a year or two after we graduated from college, it’s kind of weird how it happened because a mutual friend of mine was talking to [Adedeji] about working together and [Adedeji] ended up calling me. At the same time, I was talking to somebody else about [Adedeji] and wanting to work with her, so it kind of was a divine thing. A week later, we got into the studio and became the Queendom.
R&B: I noticed that you guys tried Creature Comforts [Brewery] while on the segment “Beats Brews and Life,” what are your thoughts? Are there any restaurants or hot spots in Athens that you’d like to visit?
AD: Well that was a pretty cool experience. It was very cool to kind of bring those two worlds together and to basically drink, be there and talk about the music that we do. It was also a very new experience for us because we’ve never done a B-set before. We ended up just piecing together a lot of music from our archive and came up with something dope and it was a really great experience to showcase now that we’re performing artists, we also produce our own music as well. It was kind of cool to be able to focus on that aspect of us as a group. As far as eating in Athens, I’m not sure what’s in Athens, I’m not gonna lie, I haven’t researched a thing, but I do love the food.
CA: Yeah, I’m open to whatever.
R&B: What is your favorite memory since you guys became a duo?
CA: My favorite memory was our trip out southwest.
AD: Yeah that was really fun. I would have to say that’s one of my favorite memories as well. That was the first time we ever traveled to our show, and for it to be all the way in Texas was really cool. The experience there was cool and we gained a lot of new fans going out there. It was just really cool because the crowd loved us and it was just a great experience. We’re actually going back there this year, so that’s pretty cool as well.
