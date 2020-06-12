“The King of Staten Island” is a semi-autobiographical film based loosely on Pete Davidson’s life. The Red & Black participated in a virtual college roundtable with the film’s director, Judd Apatow. During the roundtable, Apatow answered college students' questions from around the nation.
The Red and Black: This is a very personal story, and you co-wrote the script with Pete [Davidson] and Dave Sirius. What was that creative process like?
Apatow: We started inching towards something more personal as Pete showed a willingness to explore some difficult material. We sat down and outlined for months, and we just talked about his life and also this fictional world we were creating and elements from his real life that could inspire stories and characters from this fictional world.
At some point, I had Pete and Dave write a very fast rough first draft because I wanted to hear how Pete thought everybody would talk. That was very helpful to just go, “Oh, this is Pete’s sense of humor.” But it only worked because Pete was so brave to share it all with us. We were trying to make a fictional movie that was emotionally truthful. Even though most of the movie is made up and didn’t happen, when it was over you feel like you really got to know Pete and what he’s been through.
The Cornell Daily Sun, Cornell University: I think a lot of people are turning to movies for comfort and connection. What do you hope people will get out of “The King of Staten Island” in this time?
Apatow: In addition to giving people a break and making people happy, I like putting people through an emotional experience that makes them feel things that they might try to avoid most of the time. It’s a movie about grief, it’s a movie about how a family is affected by the loss of a parent. So I hope that this experience is positive for people.
The Chicago Maroon, University of Chicago: Your main protagonists are these lost souls trying to find themselves [in most of your movies]. Do you see the character of Scott [Pete Davidson] as a lost soul, and would you say that’s what attracted you to both the character and the story in the first place?
Apatow: [Most of my characters] need something to happen to knock them out of their rut to force them to grow or evolve in some way. Personally, I think everybody’s a lost soul. I think everybody is trying to get through the day, make their life work.
The Independent Florida Alligator, University of Florida: This movie in some ways is a reflection of Pete Davidson’s own life. What made you decide that this was a story that you wanted to help tell?
Apatow: I was interested in Pete and working with him to come up with a story that would let people understand what he’s been through. And I felt like if we were able to do that, a lot of people would relate to it. And Pete is so interesting as a person, you know, he’s this big-hearted guy. He clearly has been through a lot and we’re all rooting for him. We all have this instinct to care about him, because I think we all feel like him in some way. He’s so funny and darkly comic and willing to talk about things that most people want to keep hidden. I think that’s what draws people to him.
The Chronicle, Duke University: You’ve worked with so many actors and comedians throughout their career, but Pete is one of the youngest. I was wondering if you’ve seen a change in the nature of comedy between generations?
Apatow: I do think the stress and the anxiety of the internet-social media generation is really intense. And everyone grows up in a world where they feel like everyone is watching them. What I talked about with Pete a lot is that, when I was first starting, I was a kid. I lived with Adam Sandler in an apartment and we were in our early 20s. And no one paid any attention to us. We were trying to learn how to be comedians and we were young people wandering around the world with nobody judging us. And I think it was a much less stressful young person’s life than what it is now, where everyone in a way is starring in their own Instagram TV show.
“The King of Staten Island” is available on demand everywhere on Friday, June 12.
