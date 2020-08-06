Thomas Bauer, director of “Athens, Georgia: Over/Under” started filming his project in 2013 as a response to the 1987 documentary “Athens, GA: Inside/Out.” Bauer gave up on the film after he lost a hard drive, but a school project inspired him to continue, and he finished the film in 2020. The Red & Black spoke to Bauer over the phone about the documentary.
Red & Black: First, can you talk a little about how you came up with the idea for the movie and why you wanted to focus on Athens bands?
Thomas Bauer: I started doing [Athens, Georgia: Over/Under] around 2013 when I was working at WUOG. It was me and Ella Grace Downs and a couple other people who worked there and we were trying to do a sequel to “Athens, GA: Inside/Out,” which was a documentary from the 80s about Athens bands. I was in a lot of bands at the time. I knew a lot of people. So, it seemed like a good opportunity. And I was a film student, so it seemed like we were the right people to do it, and then it just took forever to finish.
R&B: So, was it related to “Athens, GA: Inside/Out”?
TB: Not officially. I mean, we didn’t want to get sued. It’s not an official sequel or anything. And I would say it’s not even the same spirit. It’s kind of like a counter-argument. I felt the original was kind of unrealistic, too happy. So, I tried to make it more down to earth. It’s not really like a point by point sequel or even like counter[-argument]. I just took the vibe of it and kind of tried to twist it.
R&B: How did you choose which bands you wanted to interview in the first and second part of the film?
TB: We had a long list of people who were in bands and stuff like that and we just went through it. It was basically people we knew. Everyone we interviewed was someone we knew in some capacity. So, it wasn’t really trying to find a diversity of music or people, it was more like just who we know. I wanted it to be people I felt comfortable talking to. I didn’t want to contact Michael Stipe [R.E.M.] or Kevin Barnes [of Montreal] or something like that. Even though I’ve met them once or twice, I don’t think I would want to be able to sit down and talk with them without being uncomfortable.
R&B: Why did you choose (or maybe not choose) to shoot the film over the course of a few years?
TB: I started in 2013 to 14 and I filmed as much as I could. I just didn’t feel there was a natural narrative. I just didn’t get what I wanted. I also lost maybe two to three hours of footage on a hard drive we had. So, I had a lot of stuff but I didn’t have enough to tell a cohesive story. Hopefully, I did in the end. But I kept coming back to it and trying to figure out how to make clear narratives and that kind of came naturally. Another thing I’ll say is, I was in film school in like 2016 in grad school, and I needed a project for one of my senior editing classes. So I was like, ‘Oh I have all this documentary footage I never did anything with.’ So, that kind of got me started on doing it again because I had to turn in a 30-minute version and I was like ‘I might as well finish it.’
R&B: Why did you choose to mainly focus on The Rodney Kings in the third part?
TB: It’s two things: a matter of convenience, because I lived with Max Wang for a long time, and I was in a lot of bands with Cameron, the bassist. I also lived next door to Reeth for a long time, so they were the people I maintained the closest relationship with between different parts, and I had the most footage of them in the first two parts. It seemed like a natural progression because I had a lot of footage of them at different shows and because I lived with them and was friends with them.
R&B: In the last section you focus mainly on Go Bar’s closing, why did you want to focus on that?
TB: Go Bar was always the go-to space for any band I was in or any other band that was like a DIY band. Other than that, I definitely wanted to be there for the closing of Go Bar. It felt like the spiritual ending of my time in Athens. I kind of didn’t see a reason to go back after that close. Especially now that COVID[-19] happened, everything else is probably gonna close. Another thing is, I knew a lot of people I interviewed initially in the first two parts were going to be there. A lot of people who maybe otherwise wouldn’t have sat down for a follow-up interview with me.
R&B: Since the film was split over so many years, do you feel like the final product was the same as your vision when your first started?
TB: I’d like to think so, which is why it took so long to parse out. The title has always been “Over/Under.” Initially, when I started out I was trying to capture some vibe. But it really isn’t something you can do over like a year. I wanted to show what the bands are like in their heyday, like in “Inside/Out” and then what it’s like breaking up and then what they’re like afterward. So things kind of naturally pushed the narrative I initially had forward more than I even thought. Especially with a bunch of stuff closing in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.