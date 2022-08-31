From working out of an at-home studio space, to a brick and mortar in the Hot Corner district, to moving to a new location on Milledge Avenue, Aku Attipoe has transformed Eye Candy Lash & Brow Bar into a mainstay of the Athens beauty scene.
Eye Candy Lash & Brow Bar offers lash lifts and extensions, facials, brow wax and lamination and more.
Attipoe, an Athens native, entrepreneur and mom of two, started her business six years ago. Despite the challenges of starting a business, Attipoe has built a thriving salon with glowing online reviews.
The Red & Black spoke with Attipoe about her experiences as an entrepreneur, the challenges she has faced, her proudest moments and plans for the future.
The Red & Black: What made you decide to start your business?
Aku Attipoe: I decided to start my business because I was working in a corporate job that was very stressful. Basically, my availability had to be open 24/7 for overtime and, being a single mom, that just didn't work with me or my children's schedule. So realizing the strain and the stress that it was putting on me, I decided to explore other options.
I was actually driving back and forth to Atlanta about every two weeks to get my lashes done. And that was kind of a self care thing that I did to unplug from the world and my stressful job. So those moments were very, very enjoyable for me and I wanted to make this available for other women that were possibly going through the same thing and just needed something to just unplug from the world and everything else while they took care of themselves.
R&B: What has your experience with the business been like so far?
AA: This year will be my sixth year. I was working out of my home in a private studio, and then I had my first brick and mortar which was downtown in the Hot Corner. And that was a great building to be in and get street exposure and clientele from onlookers in the downtown Athens area. From there, I had a plan to expand and bring in additional workers. So this year, I moved into my new location which is on South Milledge, which is a great location — it’s kind of known as sorority and fraternity row. I'm right after Clarke Central High School so I have another great location. Right now I'm just working on expanding, bringing other passionate estheticians and lash tech artists under my wing and kind of keeping the same level of quality work and integrity and good work ethics. So it’s been an enjoyable ride. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.
R&B: What are some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced as a small business owner?
AA: I would say the biggest challenge of challenges would have been getting funding. I took my savings and my retirement, and I basically just used that to get me started and keep licensing and go to school. I didn't have access to loans and lines of credit and investors. Everything I did was basically off of my dollar, so I had to be very strategic and make smart choices. I think funding when it comes to being a minority entrepreneur, and then being a woman on top of that, those are things that can hold you back from having all the resources that you need to get started. But I also feel like being a woman, we're resilient in that manner, where we're passionate and we're determined to get what we need. We'll figure out a way.
R&B: What have been some of your proudest moments?
AA: I would say my proudest moments would be when people recognize my brand, or I hear through conversations that I'm a reputable company. I always look at it as that's just what I do, I get up every day and work hard. So when I get a compliment, or I get people to recognize something, it doesn't really hit [me] because it's just what I naturally do. I had someone tell me that [because] my goals are so much larger, it doesn’t resonate with me. Just to have people recognize my brand, or recognize who I am, that in itself is still an amazing feeling. Because I remember times where I had a notebook, and I was writing every name that came to mind for my business down on a notepad. To see it in full swing, to see it on flyers, to see it come up on Google Maps. Those are just some affirmations that everything I did worked out. The biggest one year to date would be my new location, which I totally built out by myself. I had to design the whole place, decorate the whole place. So that was like a new venture, where I had to tap into a whole nother mindset when it came to dealing with builders and contractors and permits and all of that kind of chaotic stuff amid COVID. So that's, that's my biggest accomplishment year to date. Because when I started small, I knew that I wanted to expand, I knew I wanted to have multiple service chairs and have a staff working under me. So you know, to see that coming is definitely something that I would say I'm proud of.
R&B: Do you have any plans for your business looking to the future?
AA: Yeah, I'm definitely looking to the future. I see myself coming from behind the chair and just having an incredibly strong staff that can kind of take on the demand that we've created here in Athens, and I can basically just manage it. I think a majority of my life, I was a single mom working, working, working, working. So to be able to step back and see what I've built, and see it continue to thrive and move without me physically being there will be a milestone for me. I once heard this quote that said, ‘You know your business is successful when you don't necessarily have to be there day to day.’ So that's kind of what I'm working on to be, even though I love my business. I would just still love to kind of step away and manage it, and see it still thriving, without so much needed from my part. And I think that in itself will prove that I've created something pretty amazing. And I’ve trained, and I've staffed it to where it can still be the same brand, it still can be the same quality of work and meet everybody's expectations as well.
This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.