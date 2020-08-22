Athens folk duo Clay Babies has released the first single from its new project "The Justice Jar." The single, "Denial Kills," was released on July 8 as part of "The Justice Jar" project, which serves as a temporary album the band can throw its singles in, according to the Clay Babies website. All revenue from the songs in this project will go toward organizations fighting for social and environmental justice.
The Red & Black talked to Lillie Potts, multi-instrumentalist and one-half of the Clay Babies duo, about the recent single and "The Justice Jar" project.
Red & Black: The chorus of “Denial Kills,” is inspired by the poem, “First they came.” Why did you want to pull from that in the song and connect it to today’s political climate?
Lillie Potts: It has to do with solidarity, and it has to do with opening your mind and putting yourself in other people’s shoes and not just living in your own comfort zone. It’s about learning not just from your experience but from other people’s experiences... There’s the pandemic going on. There’s the climate change debacle going on. Then there’s the denial of racism even exists. If you’re living in your comfort zone and not trying to get out of it, then you’re not seeing the whole world… I get so frustrated when I hear these people around me [who are] denying the pandemic. They’re denying climate change, and then they’re denying systemic racism exists. Thinking about all those things reminded me of that poem because it brings in the message of solidarity and saying “look there’s people who are being very hurt by our society right now.” We like to say we live in a country that values things like liberty and justice for all. That’s obviously not what we’re demonstrating when we go out and arrest peaceful protesters. Everybody who’s not living high up in society, and even those that are, need to join together and make this country what it’s supposed to be about. We can make the dream come true of a democracy that respects everybody and does protect freedom of speech and voting rights. I guess the big message of the song is solidarity with the chorus and for people to open up their minds.
R&B: The song “Denial Kills” is pretty straight forward and doesn’t beat around the bush. Why did you want to make it so blunt and straight forward rather than using other lyrical devices to get the point across?
LP: It’s funny because that’s not the first time somebody’s pointed that out. I think that’s just the way I write. If I were writing an essay, it might actually come across more poetic than if I was writing a song. I just kind of say it like I’m thinking it. I have something I want to say, and I don’t want to make people guess what I’m trying to say. I don’t want to leave it up for interpretation if I’m trying to say something because then they could misinterpret what I mean or not even get the message at all. Also, I have only been writing songs since our first album in 2018. I’m still learning how to write songs… but I don’t usually use too many analogies.
R&B: There’s a very clear shift to more political themes in your third album and new single compared to your first two albums. Why did y’all want to make that shift?
LP: I have definitely noticed that too… We live in a very conservative area, and people aren’t going to hire you if you’re spouting off political views that they don’t like. So, our first album was very neutral because we were trying to get as many gigs as possible. I love the songs on there, but at the same time we were trying to be neutral about it. But it’s nearly impossible to try to pay bills by just writing and playing music. So, that’s when we were like ‘Fuck it. I’m going to try as work as little as possible at this part-time day job’ to pay the bills.” That was the switch. We don’t care who likes us and who doesn’t like us. We’re going to write music we like from now on. Now, we can write whatever we like and speak from our hearts in our music. I like to write political songs and that’s why the switch occurred.
R&B: Does the album “Justice Jar” have a concept or did y’all just sort of throw all your left-over songs in a pot and call it “Justice Jar”?
LP: [The songs] are not left over from a previous album. Doing the single releases as the album is just fun because it’s time-consuming to create a whole album, and we just want to keep things going. This is just a way to do it quicker. If we get the singles out, we don’t have to wait months to put a whole album out. So, I had this idea to just throw [the singles] in what I call the Justice Jar and then they can sit there. Then one day, when we get maybe about 12 of them, I’ll take them out, put them in an album and then just have it on the albums page. [Justice Jar] isn’t an album itself; it’s just where the singles are going to sit until they can be put into an album.
R&B: Why did you want the revenue from all the songs on “Justice Jar” to go toward social or environmental justice organizations?
LP: The first single that came out is just going to racial justice organizations. I wanted to amplify the organizations that I think are doing good work. Maybe people will contribute what they can or volunteer. Even we have times where I can afford right now to give $10-20 to something I believe in. I just wanted to bring attention to those organizations to encourage other people to donate to them. We’re actually recording our second single release right now, which will hopefully be out at the end of August. I’m hoping to get one out every month. That one just happens to be political also, but they’re not necessarily all going to be political. But even if the songs don’t have political words, all the revenue while they’re in the Justice Jar, is still going to go to some organization that in some way fits the theme of the song.
Q&A has been edited for length and clarity
