In 2008, two University of Georgia students and fraternity brothers, Daniel Womack and Carter King, came together and created the indie rock band, Futurebirds. Later, they were joined by bassist Brannen Miles, Kiffy Myers on the pedal steel, guitarist and vocalist Thomas Johnson, Spencer Thomas on the keys and drummer Tom Myers. The Red and Black spoke with Womack to discuss the band’s creation, Athens roots and touring.
The Red & Black: How did you all meet? Were you all students at the University of Georgia?
Daniel Womack: Carter and I met [when] we were [Sigma Alpha Epsilons]. And it was funny, we were just hanging out one night, partying or whatever. And, he [said], “Dude, we’re gonna start a band.” And we used to kind of joke about it… I was just terrible at the guitar then. We went on Christmas break and came back. And [Carter had] brought it up so many times by that point, I was like, “Okay, okay, okay.”… This was our first band, Anjeco. [Other members] were in a band called The Interns. I was not in The Interns. But eventually, long story short, we meshed those two bands and formed Futurebirds.
R&B: How did you develop the new name, Futurebirds?
DW: We spent like a week just throwing around terrible names…. [Carter] took a poultry evaluation class at Georgia. He learned one day that these Germanic tribes would feed chickens, and judging by how they [were] fed, [the chickens] would determine the outcome of the [tribe’s] battles…they could foretell the future or something like that. And he thought it was ridiculous because chickens are always hungry. He came back one day [and said] Futurebirds. One word. I was like, Sick. That's it. Okay, let's start [a] MySpace.
R&B: Did any bands in Athens influence you all?
DW: I wouldn't say [any] directly influenced [us], sonically. [Other bands influenced us] more [from an] ideological standpoint. We wanted to do things ourselves. We wanted to tour the country; we wanted to be a career band. If we got a hit, awesome. But that's not exactly what we were going for… [Like] The Grateful Dead, how they stayed on the road, built a solid fan base. And the same with Widespread Panic. Those things we took from them – what they stood for and why they were doing it.
R&B: Where were the first places you all played in Athens?
DW: We [played] in a place called Tasty World. It's now called Magnolias.. And that's where the first iteration of Futurebirds [was] with Thomas [Johnson] added to the band… Our current bass player was in China, so we got [Brannen] Miles, The Interns bass player, to join that night as well. Dennis [Love], our [original] pedal steel player, actually was not there that night. But that was like the first real iteration of the band's core members.
There are so many places to play, and Tasty World was our spot for what seemed like forever at the time. We played all over the place…Caledonia Lounge, we played 40 Watt [Club]and we played this spot called DT’S Down Under.
I remember the first time we played Georgia Theatre; it was actually with Anjeco. That was before the Georgia Theatre burned down. It was old and run down, but we didn't play [in the] theater much because it was bigger… And then of course, we’d play Shower Cap, [SAE’s annual spring party.]
R&B: When did you know that the band was taking off?
DW: The first remarkable thing was when we recorded our EP and hand painted all the CD cases… Payton, our drummer at the time, came into Barberitos skipping, and I was like, “What the hell is Payton excited about?” He had a copy of Flagpole in his hand where they had reviewed our EP.
R&B: When you go on tour now, do you make sure to stop in Athens, your birthplace?
DW: I wish we could tour Athens as much as we used to, but just these days, it just wouldn't work out. I don't think to play it more than once or twice a year, unfortunately. And we're always trying to hit it.
R&B: What is your favorite album you have worked on with the Futurebirds?
DW: The Carl [Broemel] ones are really fun, just because everyone has [gotten] better and better. Honestly, in the early days of recording, I was pretty intimidated by it. I would say they've all gotten better and better with me. Some of my favorite recording sessions were the Carl sessions because I've always wanted to play electric. I've always wanted to rip a guitar solo. And I finally get to do that, you know. So that was really fun. And I'm looking forward to doing that more. But our favorite thing to do as a band is demos. Get together, get an Airbnb, and record with no deadline. The only goal is to be creative and come up with something cool.
R&B: What is your favorite song to play? What gets the audience the most hyped?
DW: It depends on the night and the crowd. But you know, in the Southeast, really, it's “Trippin,” and “College Try,” now, too. But my favorite song to play at the moment, I think, is “Put Up, Keep up.” I just kind of wish I would [have] recorded it that way. That's the one drawback about recording on the spot. We play [songs] over time, and we learn them, we get more familiar with them, and stuff like that. [That’s] another goal of ours this year – to record some [songs] live of the old stuff that we do now so differently that sounds so much better.
This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.