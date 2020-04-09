It’s one thing to claim that Athens is a vibrant college town, but “Cool Town” by Grace Elizabeth Hale gets into the nitty-gritty of how the southern town launched an entire music genre and helped shape American culture.
Published on March 23, “Cool Town: How Athens, Georgia, Launched Alternative Music and Changed American Culture” was set to have a book event at Avid Bookshop on April 9 with Hale in attendance. Having postponed this event due to the pandemic, Avid Bookshop has “Cool Town” available for online purchase.
Hale, a University of Georgia alum and current professor at the University of Virginia, talked with The Red & Black about how her time in Athens taught her about the birthplace of the alternative music scene.
The Red & Black: How did you get the idea to write “Cool Town” and when were you inspired to write it?
Grace Elizabeth Hale: While I was a student at the University of Georgia, I became involved with the music scene. Then later on, I went on to get a Ph.D. in history and become a history professor. In some ways, this book was a natural fit for me as a project because I am a cultural historian and I specialize in 20th century United States history. When I was living in Athens, I would run into people like Michael Stipe and Vanessa Briscoe Hay of Pylon and I felt I was living in a place that is centrally important to the cultural history of this country.
As I made my way in the world as an academic, I realized how people don’t know about Athens. There aren’t any great books written about the music scene, given how much is written about popular music and about the bands that come out of Athens. I kept thinking that somebody else would write about how obviously important the Athens music scene is. As I got older, nobody else was writing it. Then I thought that I had the experience of being there, I was in a band and I ran a restaurant and underground music club. I am, in no way, a central player in this world and the book doesn’t cast me as the central figure, but I thought I had a good combination of skills and experiences to write this book.
A real catalyst for me was knowing that someone needed to write about, not only what was going on in Athens, but how what happened in Athens affected the larger culture. There are a million books written about the hippies, but very few books written about alternative culture in the 1980s and 90s.
R&B: Back in the 1980s, it’s my understanding that Athens was very different from other surrounding cities in the south. Can you tell me more about that time period in Athens?
Hale: I think what’s really interesting is that a lot of the early bands talk about getting into a car leaving Athens and the next place that they would stop is Washington, D.C. That’s what people from Pylon used to say. People would also go straight from Athens and into New York. There was a sense that no one would understand what these bands were trying to do in between these places.
Athens really helped to inspire bohemians all over the place. What happened in Athens began to develop as hipster places in other parts of the south, places like Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Colombia, South Carolina. Different kinds of music clubs and restaurants, and the general cultural landscape of the music scene, didn’t exist before Athens. Athens inspired these places and a really important part of this story is R.E.M. R.E.M. was actually the first band to play in all of these places, they would play anywhere and everywhere. And everywhere they went, people wanted to find out about this place called Athens where R.E.M. came from.
Then people tried to copy them. People wanted to start their own bands and create their own communities like Athens. R.E.M. was not only spreading their music, but they were spreading the word about what we would later call “alternative culture.” It was a term that didn’t even exist when they started doing it.
R&B: While you lived in Athens, did you see the city in different ways as you went from being a student to a small-business owner and as a band member?
Hale: It was interesting to see the town change and to see the music scene grow so large. It’s really interesting to see things like the University of Georgia send out postcards to prospective students bragging about the music scene. It certainly wasn’t part of the official image of Athens during the time period that I lived there. The university helped play a role in helping to cultivate the music scene, but unofficially it wasn’t something that they were trying to do. It wasn’t something that they ever bragged about or even talked about. I was seeing the postcard that said, “Come to the University of Georgia and go to the 40 Watt!” and it was just cracking me up.
The university has changed so much since I’ve been there. With the Music Business Certificate Program and the way the university is using the music scene to attract students, I think it’s all great but it’s just so different than it was in the 80s.
Something that people might find interesting in my book is how the university and its resources helped the community and the music scene. Some of the professors helped inspire and influence some of the early participants in the music scene. Back before the internet, the University of Georgia had a library filled with old magazines, music recordings from all over the world and all kinds of movies. That was the only access to culture and it was a huge resource. All the spaces on campus that people used like the music practice rooms and the art studio. It became important for people to have those spaces to do things, imagine things and make new kinds of music and art. As I said, there were key professors that inspired students to think about the world differently and to think about the world bigger than the suburbs of Atlanta or small towns in South Georgia.
