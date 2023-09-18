Not to be confused with the 2011 comedy film, hallpass is an Athens-based indie rock band that’s taking Athens’ rock scene, as well as TikTok, by storm.
After opening for Hotel Fiction and the August release of their debut EP, “Sabeline,” hallpass has hit the ground running. The band already has a future performance lined up and have gained over 320,000 likes and 10,000 followers on their official TikTok.
hallpass is comprised of Daniel Crowe, the band’s bassist, Josh Morris, their songwriter and vocalist, Wim Tapley, their lead singer, and Gideon Johnston on the drums. Crowe, Morris and Tapley all play the guitar, as well.
Morris and Crowe are seniors at the University of Georgia, while Tapley and Johnston pursue their music careers full-time. Crowe, Johnston and Morris are all Georgia natives, residing from Statesboro, Stone Mountain and Suwanee, respectively. Tapley hails from the Washington D.C. area.
Though hallpass is fairly new to the Athens rock scene, the four-man band is already rising to local stardom, considering they’ve already played multiple shows at the famed Georgia Theatre. The band will take the theatre’s stage once again in about three weeks when they open for Quarters of Change on Oct. 4.
The Red & Black sat down with hallpass, minus Tapley, to discuss their debut EP, future projects and music inspirations ahead of their upcoming October show.
The Red and Black: How long has everyone known each other?
Josh Morris: Gid and I knew each other a little bit, and we were hanging and jamming, but we didn’t really start the band until last November. But officially, we recorded our first stuff in March.
Gideon Johnston: Our older brothers knew each other and it was like, ‘hey, my little brother plays drums and my little brother plays guitar,’ and threw us out there. We played over the summer together every day. I met Daniel outside of everybody back home because of a buddy I went to high school with.
R&B: How did the band form?
JM: Gid and I were jamming and we were going to start a band. Then my buddies were playing a show at the 40 Watt last November when they asked me to open, and I didn’t have a band yet. So I texted Gideon, and then I texted Daniel, who had DMed me six months before. So I texted him and said, “Do you want to be in my band?” And he said yes. And Wim—I saw him at a bar and I was like, “Do you want to be in my band?” And he said, “Sure.” So that’s just kind of how it all started.
R&B: So where does the name ‘hallpass’ come from?
GJ: In our texts, everybody sent band names back and forth for a week or two. Finally, it just came to hallpass and I think we finally grew into it because we weren’t totally sure about it at the beginning.
R&B: Did the band name have a meaning?
JM: I’ve never seen the movie. I didn’t know that there was a movie called “Hallpass” . We don’t condone cheating on your spouse.
R&B: How would you describe your band’s sound or genre?
GJ: You know—loud rock, indie.
JM: Yeah, and then a random folk song here or there.
GJ: It can be dynamic.
R&B: You have your new EP, Sabeline, but did you have any singles before that?
JM: So we put out our first song, “Maine,” as the first single and then we put out “Roma” as the second single. Then we just put the EP out, including those two songs, plus two new ones.
R&B: What was the recording process for your new EP?
Daniel Crowe: I guess it kind of started with Josh writing most of the songs and then us just taking them from there. And then on our first single, “Maine,” we all jumped on one day and just started working on it with Wim, coming up with the main line. Going into the studio, we had a good idea of what we wanted to try to accomplish, but I think just being in there for four days at Tweed Recording and just everyone in there helping along the way was our way to figure it out—feed off of each other to really get it done.
JM: We did a song for every day we were there.
R&B: What was the most rewarding or exciting part about releasing the music?
GJ: People know the music now. We played at the Georgia Theatre with Hotel Fiction, and people were singing along to our song, “Maine,” which came out first and did pretty well.. That's just a cool experience to have some people know your songs. First time shows are great and trying out new material is great, but I love hearing people sing.
JM: It makes us really proud.
R&B: How did each of you get into music or know you wanted to be a musician?
DC: I started playing guitar back when I was eight years old. I just started taking lessons because my brother started playing drums and I honestly just kind of wanted to fit into something he was doing. And ever since then, I just loved it even more and more as the years went on, and playing in bands has been the most fun thing I've ever done.
JM: I came up here sophomore year for a spring party and I saw a band called Jester play. And I thought they were really cool, so I started learning guitar.
GJ: I've been playing the drums for about 11 years or more, and that's when I first got my drum set. I grew up in the church scene, playing every Sunday, and got a lot of reps.I've just always been playing.
R&B: Who are your biggest music inspirations for the band or personally?
JM: Definitely Flipturn.
GJ: Backseat Lovers. Everyone kind of has their own thing, like Daniel. He’s like a John Mayer guitar player. I just kind of like loud rock music and so does Josh. I don’t think any of us actually listen to each other’s music.
R&B: What are your future plans for the band on a broader horizon?
JM: We're not really sure yet. Right now we're just kind of having fun and when we get cool opportunities, we take them. We just recorded a song last Monday and are not sure about any kind of release yet. Our plans right now are to just work on new music and play the shows that we can play.
R&B: Can you tell us anything about the new song?
JM: We’re really excited about it. It’s kind of like us really finding our own sound.
GJ: We got into the studio with Tommy Trautwein at We Bought aZoo Records. I’ve known him for a few years. He definitely grabbed onto us and really helped guide us into something really cool and different. He brought everybody’s creative aspects out. He’s the engineer that does Elijah Johnston and Hotel Fiction’s stuff.
JM: He does Jester’s, who I came up and saw. He’s been around for a while and he’s really good at what he does.
R&B: On a more specific note, what are your upcoming plans for tour or performances?
JM: We're playing in October, that’s the only show that we have right now. We'll be back in the theater with Quarters of Change, opening for them on their tour. And then other than that, right now, we're kind of setting up our new schedule, but it's mainly kind of opening and then we're going to try and headline something in Athens in the late fall, maybeNovember.
This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.