Born into hip-hop, University of Georgia alumnus and founder of ATHfactor-Liberty Entertainment Montu Miller moved to Athens in 1999, sparking an appreciation for hip-hop that only continues to grow in the community.
Inspired by giving a voice to the voiceless, Miller rose from holding small gatherings in his loft apartment to hosting various hip-hop artists at The World Famous alongside DJ Chief Rocka for the First Tuesday hip-hop series.
The Red & Black spoke with Miller about how he began his hip-hop career in Athens, what projects he is currently working on and his future plans for ATHfactor-Liberty Entertainment.
The Red & Black: I’d like to start by asking about your hip-hop experience after coming to Athens. How did it begin?
Montu Miller: I was going to the University of Georgia, and I started this community group with two students at UGA called the Dreaded Mindz Family (DMZ) [which] was filled with poets, intellectuals, students and non-students. We actually had this event that we did on Thursdays called cypher, [where] we'd sit in a circle and people would do poetry — people would do hip-hop. We grew so we started doing this thing called “battle at the lounge,” and that was when all the hip-hop people would do battle rhyming and networking.
R&B: Where did all of these events take place?
MM: All of this took place at my loft on Broad Street, which we started calling the lounge. Apartment 136, I'll never forget it. Everything started growing so fast that we had to get it out of my apartment because 50 people would show up, and my loft was big — but it wasn’t that big. So we started doing some things downtown. We started at Tasty World and did battle lounge down there.
R&B: How did that grow into what your company is now?
MM: We just kept growing and growing and what came out of Dreaded Mindz was ATHfactor Entertainment. It was nothing we intended to even start, and then the next thing you know we have artists on the roster, we have a DJ on the roster, we had a beat person on the roster. So we organically grew into this thing that we call ATHfactor-Liberty Entertainment.
R&B: Due to your regular events being put on hold by the pandemic, what are some projects you’ve been working on?
MM: [In 2020] we put out this record; it was a compilation record called “Classic City Wax Vol. 1.” We put together the best of the best of hip-hop that’s in Athens. This year, we’re putting out two records: “Classic City Wax Vol. 2,” as well as I’m working with Dr. Ed Pavlik and the Willson Center over at UGA on a concept album called “Now Is The Time.”
R&B: What are your future plans for ATHfactor Liberty-Entertainment?
MM: What we want to be able to do is take peoples’ visions and create them into an event. Whether that's an artist who wants to do an album release party, a big show or a big release show...we want to be able to put that in our machine, in our engine, and put out a good event. We’re also going to be doing some artist consultation on the side.
The Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.