The first annual Athens Children’s Book Festival was among the many events in Athens postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled for March 28 at the Athens-Clarke County Library, the event was organized to support local authors and illustrators while fostering time for activities, crafts and music.

In light of the event’s postponement, The Red & Black spoke with one of the event’s featured authors Laurel Snyder, an Atlanta-based author of six children's novels. Snyder shared her creative journey, book writing and insight on the importance of community now more than ever.

The Red & Black: I saw on your website the story about you and your childhood best friend Susan where you would create stories and draw illustrations as early as the fourth grade. Is that the story behind becoming a children’s book author?

Laurel Snyder: When I tell this story to kids when I do school visits, I talk a lot about Susan. I’m actually working on a graphic novel right now that’s a memoir about those years. There’s no question that I had this important childhood friendship that was important to the creative process. We were both kids who liked to draw, sing songs and write songs. We were doers and makers. We also had a vivid imaginary life. And we were very interested in magic. I think that all flows together for the things I write about today.

I interact with so many kids now and it’s clear that kids have lots of friends, but it’s unusual the friendship that we had. I mean, she’s still my best friend today. A lot of people call it “chosen family,” but we made chosen family when we were eight.

R&B: What has your journey as an author been like for you so far?

Snyder: I wanted to be an author my whole life. When I was a kid, I wanted to be an author for kids. Then this thing happens that I think often happens to people in high school or college, where I decided it was time to grow up.

I’m a teacher now also and I sometimes teach classes at Emory University. I am struck by how focused the Emory students are on success or failure, what career trajectory to take or not. And I get it.

I don’t know if I ever thought about becoming an author in terms of a career, so much as I always knew that I wanted to be a writer. I always thought that I would be a waitress too or work at a nonprofit but writing was my main thing.

I started dabbling and messing around with other things. I found myself writing children’s books. It was just an easy and fun thing that I could do at the moment when writing became really heavy and serious. It took eight years from the time that I started writing to the time that I started publishing.

At first, I didn’t take it seriously, and then I graduated. Then I was out in the world looking to send work out because that’s what I did as a poet. As I was sending work out, I was rejected and I got frustrated. I was trying to decide if I was going to be an academic, poet, professor, waitress. At one point, I recorded a demo of country songs. I was really just casting around. The “blogsphere” had just opened up so I was blogging. Which was good, because I couldn’t go very long without writing. I was casting around looking for something that would work.

After my kids were born, it clarified and solidified that that’s where my heart really was. When I was writing poetry, country songs, or blog posts, there was a big part of me that was interested in fairy tales, magic and children as the subjects. My master’s thesis was a series of little fairy tale poems about this girl who lives in a world without gravity. Even my adult works felt like children’s writing.

R&B: In light of recent events and the Athens Children’s Book Festival being postponed, how does that affect your current momentum as an author who regularly attends book events and festivals?

Snyder: I am, as we all are, confused and scared about what comes next and trying to figure out the finances. I am losing about six months of my income from cancellations. The Athens Children’s Book Festival isn’t one of those events, but some of them I would make money attending.

But I do feel a sense of relief. I have time to focus on my kids and my family. Not to mention I have plenty of time to write. I also have to find things for my kids to do. I bought them things to start gardening with which is fun.

Most importantly, this is a time for us to realize that some bigger things don’t matter as much and it’s really about the smaller, important things. I have seen my community come together which is momentous and so meaningful.

The Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.