The next stop for the U.S. tour of The Greeting Committee will be at the Georgia Theatre. The concert will be on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $43 through the Georgia Theatre website. The band will be opening up for Hippo Campus, who the group is on tour with.
The Red & Black had the opportunity to speak with Addie Sartino, vocalist for The Greeting Committee, about exploring Athens for the first time as well as the band’s newly released EP, “I’m Afraid I’m Not Angry.”
The Red & Black: Has The Greeting Committee ever been to Athens?
Addie Sartino: No, this is our first time but we really like it. We went on campus last night and saw the stadium. It was very beautiful.
R&B: What are you looking forward to with performing at Georgia Theatre?
AS: I think it will be really fun performing for people who are around the same age as us. Also, the Hippo Campus crowd seems to be very energetic and lively which we love.
R&B: The Greeting Committee has songs that have many instruments involved. Since there are only four members in the band, do y’all each play multiple instruments to achieve this sound?
AS: Yeah! So we actually have a touring band member and he helps us fill in some of those gaps. Actually, all of the band members are multi-instrumental so we’re able to switch and swap and make things work as best we can. It will obviously not have as full of an instrumental sound live because in studio versions, for many artists, there are so many tiny layers. But, I think when we’re live, what replaces those tiny layers is really just energy and an enjoyable performance as well as connecting with the audience.
R&B: Do each of you have a part in the song-writing process?
AS: Yes, we are all a part of the process so it is very collaborative. I write all the lyrics and contribute to instrumentals as well. But, for the most part, I think for almost every song it’s been a collaborative effort.
R&B: Your 2018 debut full-length album “This Is It” has powerful songs that cover a wide range of subjects. Was there any main inspiration for the album?
AS: Yeah, I would say the overall theme is just the idea of when you get to the age of nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, and you look around and wonder if this is everything you’ve been waiting for since you were a little kid or if there will be more. It’s kind of the idea of growing pains, if you will.
R&B:You have just released a new EP entitled “I’m Afraid I’m Not Angry.” Will these songs be different than what you have done before?
AS: Yeah, they’re very different. We’ve started to use technology a bit more than we ever have in the past. So, that definitely adds a different element whether it’s using a sample or using a keyboard sound that maybe we had strayed away from in our earlier work.
R&B: Is it ever intimidating to try new elements in songs and perform them for the first time?
AS: Absolutely. We just performed all four of those songs for the first time two days ago, and it is very scary trying to figure out how to make it all work as well as you want it to and be comfortable in it. Also, you feel like you’re pushing yourself.
R&B: What are your concerts usually like?
AS: I would say that they’re very fun, lively and energetic. We also make sure to be really connected, maintain eye contact and include the audience as best we can. I think that’s kind of the whole point of music is to connect and I write those songs because I want to feel a connection with people. When they latch onto that, I feel like I’ve been successful in that journey.
R&B: What can the audience at Georgia Theatre look forward to with your performance?
AS: They can look forward to a lot of clapping, jumping and energy. Also, some sad songs and hopefully overall a good time. Our goal is that people can come in and leave whatever they’re coming from behind and just fully immerse themselves in the night and enjoy themselves.
