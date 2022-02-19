On Dec. 31, 2021, the Josh Bennett Band released their first single, “Be Mine” on Spotify and Apple Music. The local band was formed in early 2021 by lead singer and guitarist Josh Bennett and is made up of both University of Georgia and University of North Georgia students. Since their formation, they have played at several different venues around Athens such as 40 Watt Club and Boar’s Head Lounge.
The Red & Black talked to Bennett about the band’s first single, origins and future goals.
The Red & Black: Where did you get the idea to start a band?
Josh Bennett: It was funny because I was doing solo acts with just me and a banjo and I was, like, ‘Man, I really want a band’ and then all these guys got to Athens.
R&B: How did you decide on the name of the band?
JB: We were playing open mics and going by a name we didn't like, and I'll never forget this moment because we were sitting at Boar’s Head at the open mic night, and we're about to play and [Chase Washington, the band’s guitarist] said, ‘Dude, what if we were the Josh Bennett Band?’
R&B: What was the idea behind your first single, ‘Be Mine?’
JB: It was a song that I wrote about my personal life. I told [the band] and we all just started our vision of how we wanted to shape it into our song.
R&B: What was the process of producing the single? How did you get the song onto streaming services?
JB: The recording process was cool because we'd been playing the song for seven, eight months before we recorded it so it had fully developed into what we wanted. We went over to [pianist Andrew Barton’s] room in his fraternity house and recorded everything except for the drums. Then we sent over our final product to get mastered at Chase Park. And we got it back and entered [it] through Avid, a company that helps you get all your songs on all the different platforms.
R&B: Do you have a favorite venue you’ve played at?
JB: I love playing at 40 Watt. It's the most professional place [and] just gets you excited for future events.
R&B: What does the band have planned for the future?
JB: On March 4, we'll be dropping our next single, ‘Endless Race.’ It's probably our favorite song of the ones we have, so we're super excited about that. Also, we're getting a tour throughout the Southeast planned for the summer. By the time the tour is out, the full album will be available.