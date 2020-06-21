“You Should Have Left” is about a house, a man’s past and a family’s attempt to remain sane. The new thriller stars Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried, and The Red & Black participated in a virtual college roundtable with the “Footloose” star. During the roundtable, Bacon answered college students’ questions from around the nation.
The Red & Black: In a 2015 interview with Vice News, you said that you create elaborate backstories for every character that you play. I was wondering if there was anything that we didn’t see about your character, Theo Conroy, that you worked to develop, or if there’s something you really fleshed out with his character.
Bacon: In this case, I was lucky because the director was also a writer and a friend. We talked a lot about what Theo's backstory would be: what was he doing in Chicago? What sort of job would he have? What was that relationship with his wife like?
I kind of feel like, a lot of times with characters, you can’t ask too many questions. Sometimes I’ll just sit down and take a couple of hours in the afternoon and write dumb shit down. “He likes pizza, but he doesn’t like hamburgers; he would write a pen but not with a pencil.” Because at some point, these are going to be questions that you might have to answer. Even if you’re never going to have to answer them, they’re all just an aspect of building a character.
I like to put together playlists, for instance, of songs that I think the guy would like. Not songs that I think would be good for the movie, or not songs that are necessarily in order to put me in a specific mood. And all of these things add up to become a framework to start saying lines and learning your lines and working with the other actors.
The Battalion, Texas A&M University: Something that I noticed watching this film is that this horror film is simultaneously surreal and also grounded in this relevant and familiar idea of the past coming back to haunt you. In today’s #MeToo era, what do you think this movie says? What’s its statement about holding rich and powerful men like your character accountable?
Bacon: I think that’s one of the questions that we’re raising [in this movie]. Time and time again, we see an abuse of that power. That’s really what this character that I play is dealing with. He says, when he talks to his daughter, that things came easily to him. That raises a lot of questions about things coming easily for a certain section of the population and things coming a lot more difficult for a lot of other people.
And then the fact that he is on his second marriage but chooses somebody who is really way too young for him kind of indicates that he’s trying to hold on to some sort of relevance. He’s probably on the back side of his power. He’s on his way out, and that’s frightening to him.
The Cornell Daily Sun, Cornell University: You wanted to explore a scary film that deals with marriage and the everyday problems that couples face. Why was that something you wanted to explore?
Bacon: My wife and I were talking about contained horror films and what they could be about. She said, what about exploring a marriage as a backdrop for a horror film? We’ve been married 30 years, so maybe that’s her own kind of horror, but I started talking to [director] David Koepp about that.
We wanted to make a movie where there were already underlying issues of guilt and of jealousy and anxiety and doubt and personal self-doubt. Could we take [a couple] to this outside place where the idea that this time together without cell phones would actually bring them closer? That he was going to be more at peace? And he was going to get over his jealousy? [We just] turned that on its head. One of the themes is that you can’t run away from your shadow, and it’s there.
The Chronicle, Duke University: One thing I really liked about the movie was [the] depiction of how a lot of men can be caring, protective fathers, but also skeptical and not-so-great husbands. I was wondering if you had any difficulties with portraying both of those sides and how you were able to do so.
Bacon: That is a struggle that a lot of men have. It’s strangely ironic that, if you have two important women in your life and one is your wife and one is your daughter, that they don’t line up in terms of how you treat those two people. The deepest relationship that [my character] has in the film is with his daughter. Why do we function in that way? I don’t have an answer for that. But that was something that was very very important to us, to kind of delve in to.
“You Should Have Left” is available on demand everywhere now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.