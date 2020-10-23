Athens may be known for its lively music scene and nightlife, but there’s one aspect of the Classic City that local historian Jeff Clarke wants to bring to the surface this Halloween season — the afterlife.
Clarke hosts the Athens Haunted History Walking Tours, where he guides guests through an hour of historical tales and ghost stories all taking place around historical Athens.
The Red & Black spoke with Clarke to learn more about this spooky season’s round of haunted history tours and to hear about how his excursion has accommodated to pandemic safety measures.
The Red & Black: Tell me a little bit of background on your love for history and ghost stories. Did you grow up always interested in these topics or did your interest begin later in life?
Jeff Clarke: I've always had a fascination with history. I grew up in Virginia, and my mom loved history so every weekend we were going somewhere to see something. I was also blessed to have a really quirky history teacher in high school who would come [to class] in costumes and act out all these scenes from history. As a career, I never really considered it early on, but it sort of fell into place when I started doing work for network television. So it's been a lifelong passion, and it's manifested itself way differently than I had ever expected to.
R&B: What is your involvement with historical/haunted TV programs with Georgia Public Broadcasting, Discovery Incorporated and more?
JC: About eight years ago, I met a producer at a Christmas party, and we got talking about history. And long story short, I appeared on the three-part mini series called The American Revolution on Discovery [Inc.]. From there I went on to do two seasons of America: Facts vs. Fiction. And then I did a piece for Georgia Public Television called Saving Grace. And my most recent event was for the Travel Channel on a program called Tales of Terror, and we’re waiting to hear if we got a season two coming up.
R&B: How did Athens Haunted History tours come to be?
JC: I moved [to Athens] in the late ‘90s and fell in love with the town. It really is just this wonderful oasis in the world. And when I moved here I really immersed myself in the culture of the people. And over time, I started hearing stories about this and that and sort of started jotting them down just to remember them. Soon it just started to click and, of course, the more you get into [the stories], the more you start doing research on them. And you start to find out that a lot of these stories have some leg to them. And that's what I like to explore, not the stories that we all hear about like the severed head flows around the room and all that kind of stuff. The stories that really attract me are the ones that have some sort of historical basis to them.
R&B: What makes Athens stand out in terms of its haunted history compared to the city of Watkinsville where you also give walking tours?
JC: Athens is a town that has so many layers to it. Of course you have stories of colonial Georgia, stories of the Confederacy, stories of prohibition and stories of the Civil Rights Movement. And then you also have the music scene in Athens, and each one of these adds an ingredient to the pot to make [Athens] a really delicious town full of stories. I mean, heck, if I were a ghost I would want to be in Athens. Why wouldn’t you want to stay here after you're dead?
R&B: How have your tours differed this year due to the pandemic?
JC: I’ve been in constant contact with the city of Athens to just really make sure that we're following the guidelines. We have reduced the number of people allowed on a tour. The maximum number was 15, and now we don't do any more than six or sometimes eight if there’s small children. We do insist upon a social distancing, and masks are highly recommended. We have set it up in such a way that there's no contact such as no exchange of money. We really just want to not only to make sure that everyone stays healthy but to also make sure we don't spread the coronavirus.
R&B: What is the main theme for this haunted season’s round of tours?
JC: We always try to keep the stories interesting. We do change our stories [throughout the year] because we have so many to talk about, and so, over time, the tour does evolve. This year we are kind of doing a theme which sort of took off on its own about stories of pandemics. In the past, smallpox pandemics have swept through and measles and all that sort of stuff. So this is a prime way to not only tell a good story but to also get the point across about wearing your mask in a very subtle way. We're trying to keep it lighthearted but still let [guests] know that this is pretty serious stuff.
