Elijah Johnston, a self-described emo singer-songwriter, aspiring popstar and “recovering lo-fi addict,” released his new album “Day Off” on Jan. 14.
Johnston, who graduated from the University of Georgia in May 2021, worked on his music throughout college. He quickly became friends with many other local musicians, including Tommy Trautwein of “Well Kept.”
The two began playing together and through this, Johnston has made his way further within the Athens music scene. He even completed the soundtrack for the upcoming Scrawls on Cinema film, “Uncle Honker,” which will release on March 2.
The Red & Black spoke with Johnston about his new album, musical influences and what his fans can look forward to.
The Red & Black: When did you begin making music?
Elijah Johnston: I started playing music and writing my own songs when I was 14 or 15. I started playing shows when I was 19 — my freshman year of college —but I had been putting out music on the internet by myself for a couple of years at that point. It all sort of ramped up about four years ago.
R&B: How has your musical style evolved since you began?
EJ: When I was first starting, I wanted to do a little bit more of softer folk music. Then when I started playing live with a band it made me want to be a little more heavy rock oriented. Recently, it’s drifted towards something a little stranger than it was — but maybe that’s just me making that up.
R&B: What is “Day Off” generally about and what are some of the themes throughout this album?
EJ: I was worried when I gave it that name that people would think it was some sort of reference to the pandemic, which it’s definitely not. It’s all songs that one way or another feel like love songs. It’s kind of a bummer to have it come out in January because it feels much more like a spring or summertime kind of thing.
R&B: What was it like creating the soundtrack for the Scrawls on Cinema film “Uncle Honker,” coming out in March?
EJ: It was definitely liberating in a sense because it was not very song focused, it was much more sound focused. A lot of the music is really ambient and experimental. It was nice to not have to think about song structure and to think about “Does this fit this mood and does this sound cool?”
R&B: Do you ever find inspiration for music through films that you’ve seen?
EJ: Absolutely. This recent record is a goof about “Ferris Bueller.” I get musically inspired by other songs, but in terms of themes and lyrics I always think about movies. Someone once told me “Your shows feel more cinematic than other people’s.” It sort of inspires the idea that everything can be a show.
R&B: You just released an album, but since you work with so many different artists, do you have any other current projects going on?
EJ: I play in “Well Kept” and I help write songs, play bass, sing and do whatever's necessary. We do have new music coming out in the next few months.
R&B: What do you hope people get from “Day Off”?
EJ: It’s not super didactic, I just hope people come away feeling good.