Nicholas Mallis, a musician and University of Georgia doctoral student, dropped his new single “Welcome to Village Heights” on Feb. 16.
Mallis’ songwriting includes “weirdo pop songs for the nihilistic at heart.” In addition to his unconventional style of music, Mallis is also known for his absurdist, over-the-top live performances.
The Red & Black spoke with Mallis about his inspiration for his new single and his methods for balancing his music and studies.
This Q&A has been edited for clarity and length.
The Red & Black: Why did you start creating music?
Nicholas Mallis: I first started playing and creating music when I was in middle school. I grew up listening to The Beach Boys and The Beatles, and I was really into that older type of pop music. I started a band with friends in my neighborhood, and I’ve been in more bands than I can count since then. I feel like I've been creating music for so long, [so] I’m not sure why I started. When I was a kid, it's like some people gravitate toward doing sports or doing this or that, and I was just like, I want to do music, that's it.
R&B: How would you describe the genre of music that you create?
NM: Genres are tough. It's definitely pop music, but I would say maybe it's alternative pop, or a lot of people use indie pop to describe it. I listened to a lot of late ‘70s new wave, art rock or pop stuff, like Roxy Music and David Bowie and the B-52’s. So being influenced by that stuff, maybe [my music is] a little bit of new wave as well.
R&B: What was your inspiration for your new single “Welcome to Village Heights?”
NM: I had this idea to make an album of songs that essentially sound like commercials in a way. I thought it would be fun to do a song that sounded like it was a commercial for a real estate agent but have it also be kind of off-kilter and weird with some kind of narrative going on under the commercial. I started running through the lyrics when I was running around in my neighborhood with a friend, and we were just bouncing off funny lingo about houses. I'm trying to do a whole album of songs that sound sort of like commercials but are maybe a little fantastic and just kind of weird.
R&B: How do you balance your Ph.D. studies in epidemiology and biostatistics with your music career?
NM: Being a student, you know, you have a certain amount of flexibility. There's a lot expected of you as a Ph.D. student, but you get a good bit of autonomy. I guess the answer is I just work hard and work a lot. Fortunately, with the people I work with at UGA, it seems to work out with my schedule where I can leave early on a Friday and go play shows for the weekend. Obviously, it's been easier in the past year because I haven’t played any shows. I think our last show was March of last year. We played right before spring break, before everything kind of shut down. It's weird because I've been so busy since then, [and] I feel like once shows start happening again I'm like, “Wait, how am I gonna have time to do this?” But I will find time because it's something I've really missed about life.
R&B: What other impacts has COVID-19 had on your music career over the past year?
NM: Well we released an album last June. It was originally supposed to be in April. The idea was we were gonna release the album and do a pretty lengthy tour. So that was pretty much the thing that was directly affected. You know, that was unfortunate but hopefully we'll get to play it before too long. Working for the college as well, I’m thankful that I've got another source of income through being a student and a researcher. So I didn't take a big financial hit by not playing these shows, but it was just something I wanted to do, and that the guys and band and I would have loved to do.
R&B: What aspirations do you have for your future?
NM: Well, I think if you asked me that a year ago, I would have been maybe more lofty. But really, in my immediate future I aspire to be able to play my songs in front of people again, when it's safe to do so. And I aspire to really get my music out to as many people as I can and to play for shows for as many people as I can. A big slice of the pie for what we do is the live show. It’s really over the top, kind of weird, and it kind of makes the songs make more sense.