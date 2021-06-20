Since The Red & Black first interviewed Lunar Vacation in 2019, a lot has changed in the lives of the Atlanta-based artists.

Recently, the band achieved major accomplishments such as booking Atlanta's annual Shaky Knees Festival and signing with indie label Keeled Scales. These successes came towards the end of a pandemic filled with self discovery, inspiring the band’s new single "Shrug" which was released along with an official video on June 9.

The Red & Black spoke with guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Grace Repasky about the new single, what fans can expect from Lunar Vacation's upcoming debut album and their hopes for life post-pandemic.

R&B: “Shrug” is a song about unlearning binaries and coming into one’s identity. You and your band members met at a private Catholic school in the Atlanta suburbs. How do you think this upbringing impacted your views on constructs such as gender and sexuality?

Grace Repasky: Since graduating, it’s been a lot of unlearning when it comes to literally every aspect of life. Views on gender and politics were very skewed and definitely influenced by the people who taught at [my school] because they didn't really encourage individual thinking, except for maybe two teachers. It's been a lot of work, patience and empathy trying to unlearn biases towards myself and towards the entire world. [“Shrug” is about] settling into the unknown and being okay with your sexuality, your views or even what pronouns to use. It's just a lot of learning and unlearning, acceptance and being kind to yourself.

R&B: While making “Shrug” and this next album in general, have you had any non-musical influences that impacted your music?

GR: Right before we recorded the record, I went to this little vegetable farm in Alabama for a week, just by myself. I was expecting to not really talk to anyone and focus on reading and being in nature, and then I ended up becoming really close with the people who own the Airbnb and farm. They were an older couple, [and] they gave me a lot of good perspective on life and feelings and it definitely seeped into writing lyrics for the record.

Mainly, experiences seep into what I write about. For “Shrug” particularly, there's [the lyric]: “Good or bad, hard to say,” which is an ancient parable. I found out because my roommate was doing this speech for school, and she got all of us in the living room to practice. It's about this dude who keeps losing his cattle, and [people] are like, “Are you upset that you're losing your cows?” and he says, “I don't know, good or bad, hard to say.” I remember holding on to that. We were talking about binaries, and her speech was talking about [how] the world isn't just zeros and ones with everything, like politics and gender. When we were refining lyrics for “Shrug,” I was like, “Yeah, this should totally be a song about that.” Just observing things, listening to what people are saying and experiences usually give me a lot of ideas.

R&B: Should fans of your first two EPS expect a similar sound from your new album? How do you think your new music will be different?

GR: I think in a weird way, it's like a refined version of our first EP — because our second EP, Artificial Flavors, is not really something that I identify with. That was kind of just an experimental phase and it's not really my vibe anymore. I feel like this new record is the [first EP] matured. I like simple pop songs that feel good but are also kind of sad. I feel like that's totally what our first EP was, so I think people will resonate with it. It feels more honest than what we put out before for sure. I feel like all of us are way more honest and intentional in this new era of music than ever before, which is really exciting and really fun.

R&B: What are you most excited for in “post-pandemic” band life?

GR: I am most excited about getting back on the road. I feel like [touring] is just such an important part of being a musician for me. During the entire pandemic I didn't really think about music that much and I literally felt so uninspired because I would just sit and do nothing all day. I forgot that touring makes me feel connected with not only the people that I'm playing with, but also the people who come see us, which I really miss and really loved.

R&B: The last time you talked with the Red & Black, you had just played a show at the 40 Watt Club while touring with Reno Drive. Do you see yourself making your way back to Athens any time soon?

GR: Nothing's for certain yet, but we are thinking of possibly coming up in October for a little spooky show. That would be really fun also because I know Athens is so fun on Halloween. I love Athens, and I know so many homies there.

The Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.