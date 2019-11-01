The Tallahassee-based rock band Mayday Parade is taking its alternative-rock tunes to 40 Watt Club on Nov. 1 to kick off its “Forever Emo” tour. The band is performing songs from its second album along with various covers from bands which inspires the group, differentiating this tour from its previous shows.
The Red & Black talked to the band’s guitar player, Alex Garcia, about his intentions with the tour and what to expect for their upcoming shows.
The Red & Black: This is your first stop on the tour. What made you choose Athens?
Alex Garcia: This is my first time in Athens, actually. I think we chose it mostly because we’ve never played there before, and it’ll be a new market for us … I’ve really just heard that it’s a cool city.
R&B: What are you most looking forward to with the tour and what do you have in store for the fans?
AG: Well, the tour is a little different this time around. We’re playing covers and such, so that should be interesting. We’re also playing our second album front to back at other shows, so it’s going to be very different for us and the fans which I’m most excited about.
R&B: The band has been together since 2005. How have you evolved musically and what methods do you take to stay together and keep producing music?
AG: We’ve grown as musicians by being more in tune with playing with each other. We know what to expect and we know what we’re capable of. Individually, we’ve advanced musicianship wise and with our own musical taste.
R&B: What songs and artists have you been listening to that inspire you for this tour or when choosing what to cover?
AG: A lot of these songs are very emo and songs we used to listen to growing up … I listened to them when I was coming of age with music, so even though I seldom listen to them now they have some meaning to me. I still listen to other bands that are coming around today, though.
R&B: How often is the band on tour?
AG: We tour probably six months of the year. We used to go more, around nine months of the year, but we’ve slowed down and have been more thoughtful about our touring. The band stays pretty active, and sometimes I feel like I’m always out doing something.
R&B: What are you expecting for your performance at 40 Watt Club?
AG: We really don’t know what to expect; it’s our first time here. I assume that it’ll be a fun environment for fans of Mayday Parade, and they should be able to appreciate and enjoy the experience. We’ll be covering songs that they like to, so it’s meant to be more like a party and not taken too seriously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.