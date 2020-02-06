The Nashville-based alternative band Moon Taxi are bringing their live music back to the south for their first five show dates in 2020. Longtime staples in the Athens tour scene, the group will perform for two nights at the Georgia Theatre on Feb. 6 and Feb. 7. Tickets start at $30 through the venue website.
The Red & Black spoke with drummer Tyler Ritter about what the city of Athens means to the band and the lessons learned as musicians.
The Red & Black: How many times has Moon Taxi performed in Athens? What are you looking forward to this week?
Tyler Ritter: Scholars maintain that that number was lost years ago, but we're looking forward to another epic two night run in one of our favorite venues this side of the Mississippi.
R&B: What is unique about Athens?
TR: It's a very quirky Southern town, which is always a plus when you're traveling from place to place with very little down time. In a way it reminds me of a condensed version of Nashville, but with better college football and less scooters.
R&B: What do you all like to do in the city while you are here?
TR: Athens is a great city to just roam around on foot. We have our favorite gastronomical haunts that we always head straight to, but mostly we just like to get out of the venue, bus, or hotel and explore the sights.
R&B: What advice would you give to aspiring musicians in Athens?
TR: Just keep putting in the work. This is not an easy profession to pursue, let alone succeed at, so just keep working as hard as you can.
R&B: I understand you have released three new tracks, do these differ in any way from your previous work? What was the inspiration?
TR: Yeah, we released three new songs about six months ago. They definitely showcase the vibe of our new record dropping this year, which we're all very excited about. We're in the middle of getting artwork together for the record, which always seems to be our most laborious task in the whole record making process.
R&B: What have been some of the biggest challenges when it comes to dealing with fame and the pressure of making songs?
TR: I think our biggest challenge has always been "how do we improve from our last record." That's a pressure that we willingly put on ourselves because we want to grow the Moon Taxi product or brand and keep our momentum moving forward.
R&B: What kind of lessons have been learned from this journey so far?
TR: Take care of yourself. Gas station hotdogs are not a suitable means of sustenance over long periods of time, no matter how much money you think you're saving on the road. Enjoy the little things, because not every day on tour is going to be peaches and cream.
R&B: What does Moon Taxi want to communicate to people who listen to your songs?
TR: That the five of us and all of you are all in this crazy game of life together, so let's stay positive and look out for one another.
R&B: What are the future goals for Moon Taxi?
TR: Get this record out in the world, and then hit the road. We're extremely excited about this new material.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.