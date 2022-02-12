Playing matchmaker for a parent may not sound like an ideal way to spend the summer for some, but for a group of teens and young adults in the HBO Max series “My Mom, Your Dad,” the challenge was welcomed.
The reality show, which premiered on Jan. 13, follows a group of single parents who were nominated by their children to stay at the “Second Chance Retreat” for a chance to find love.
However, unbeknownst to the parents, the children are also sent to stay with each other at a house where they monitor the actions of their parents and occasionally, meddle with their experience to bring them closer together.
High jinks abound in the eight-episode series hosted by “Insecure” star, Yvonne Orji. The Red & Black sat down with some of the cast in a college press roundtable discussion to talk about filming, how their lives have changed since the show’s premiere and more.
The Red & Black: With Valentine’s Day coming up, what is something that you think single people can take away from the show?
Carlie Kauffman: I think, step outside your comfort zone. You never know what can happen if you just take a little chance. I feel like everyone who was on the show stepped outside of their comfort zone, whether it was you personally or it was your parent. I feel like nothing but positive things have come from this experience.
Whitney Strunk: It’s never too late to find love. It doesn’t matter how old you are.
Destiny Orr: Or take it as an opportunity to love on yourself. Valentine’s Day is a big holiday for some, even though very manufactured — buy yourself some chocolate, buy yourself some flowers, take yourself to the spa. Do what makes you happy, because ultimately, it starts with you. You need to be full and whole first, before you can go find that person.
Florida State University: Take me through the conversation you had with your parents. What made you decide to come on the show? Did you need to convince them? Did they need to convince you?
Philip Jackson Jr.: My dad didn’t need any convincing — he was all for it. He got a phone call [about getting casted] and blew my phone up. I was in Mexico and I came home and my phone had, like, 15 messages, 10 missed calls — he messaged me on Linkedin. He was serious.
Alexandra Devoe: I absolutely had to convince my dad. I don’t think he ever said, “Yes, I’m going to do it.” We got casted so last minute that it was like, “You got to book a plane ticket tomorrow.” There was no time to think, he just did it.
Breana Sturgis: I didn’t have to convince my mom to do it. I had to convince her more that it was a real, legit thing. HBO wasn’t attached to it at that point, no (executive producers) Greg and Haley Daniels. I saw it on Instagram and it was just an ad that said, “Do you have a single parent? Are you a college-aged kid? Set your parent up on a dating show.” My mom definitely thought it was fake. It took a couple phone calls and a Zoom meeting to really convince her it was legit.
Kauffman: Me and my dad just interviewed for fun and just kept getting callback after callback, until finally, we made it on. We weren’t really expecting much, it was kind of just something we did for fun and here we are.
Strunk: It took no convincing at all. [My] mom was so ready to find love.
Indiana University: For [Philip Patrick Jr.], I’m curious if watching your dad’s dating experiences on the show has shaped your outlook on dating as a college-aged kid?
Patrick Jr.: No, not at all. If anything it just showed me to be grateful that I’m not 50-something trying to date cause it was hard to watch at times. I haven’t taken any notes, any hints — I’ve learned nothing at all from him.
Hofstra University: We’re all at the age where we’re going on dates and meeting new people. Do you guys ever feel almost in competition with your parents to see who’s going to get in a committed relationship first?
Myles Johnson: No. For me, I’m just trying to help my mom find someone. It’s not really a competition, it’s just trying to make your loved one happy.
Orr: I’m currently engaged to be married, so I’ve been in a committed relationship for quite some time now. There’s no real competition, you’re just like, “I just want you to have what I have.” As we get older [and] we’re not in the house anymore, we want to make sure they have that person with them. We’re just trying to help our parents.
Fordham University: Regarding your friendship dynamics, how did you guys figure that out? When you guys had disagreements [about meddling], how did you balance that?
Sturgis: I think we got really close really fast for a random group of people. I think by the end of the first night, we were all already close and sharing stuff at that point. Because we were all really close, there wasn’t really any major arguments with meddling. If we had a disagreement with someone, we would say it.
Devoe: I agree and I feel like we kind of put our friendships first. We, of course, had our parents’ best interests at heart, but I’d say for the most part, we were worried about the people who we were right next to and with 24/7. It was just a miracle that we all got along and became literally a family.
Jackson Jr.: We had a lot of the same experiences too, dealing with parents that were split and going back and forth from house to house. And I think that’s part of the reason why we got so close so fast.
Clemson University: Are there any interactions you wish you did not witness?
Jackson Jr.: I’d say that first date that my dad went on with [Johnson’s] mom. That was really hard to watch. I’d say that was probably the worst one of the whole show. Before the show, I was, like, “Dad, no one cares about software,” please don’t talk about that on dates. Then, immediately, he gets in front of the camera, he freezes up and then goes straight to talking about, like, “Yeah, we’re putting together 30,000 servers.” The whole time I’m just shaking my head.
Kauffman: There was a scene they didn’t show, but we had to watch our parents cuddle for 30 minutes, and that was the worst experience of my entire life.
Orr: Yes, that was very weird and uncomfortable.
Brooks Brown: The main thing was seeing my dad wear spandex and seeing people online talk about it. I remember seeing a comment asking my dad to do an OnlyFans — so weird. I didn’t think it was fun to see the sexualization of my dad. I definitely talk about it in therapy now.
Kauffman: Second cringiest moment was my dad rapping on national television. I was sick.
Orr: You were losing it. I was, like, “Carlie’s not going to make it.”
Devoe: He killed it.
Chapman University: What was your favorite meddling opportunity or the result of a meddle?
Sturgis: I remember a specific meddle that didn’t go the way that we thought it was going to go. There was a date that was set up and then there was a meddle that was sent in between the date with one of the people on the date and then a person that was not on the date. I think it caused a big commotion. I think we all were sitting there, like, “Wow, we actually are affecting them, we’re just not having fun.”
Devoe: There was a meddle where [Johnson] and I had to be tied together for a night. That was memorable — we had to do everything together.
Orr: Overall, I want to say that when we meddle, we tried our best to make sure that we were moving their relationship or connection with that person forward.
Emerson College: How has being on the show affected your personal lives?
Sturgis: I don’t think the show affected my personal life that much.
Kauffman: I agree. It’s a fun icebreaker on dates, but that’s about it.
Strunk: I think at first for me y’all, I had PTSD and I’d look in each corner for a camera. I’d look around and [was] like, “Am I being recorded?” But, I feel like there was no big drastic change. I think if anything, I just kind of freaked myself out with the cameras. I was like, “Are they still here?”
This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.