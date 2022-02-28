Local business Pop’s Socks is an online shop selling patterned and themed socks started by former professional football player and Athens native Marquez Williams.
Williams who used to be a fullback for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns, started the business as a way to express and share his love of socks with others.
“I thought why not provide socks for others who love socks just as much as myself,” Williams said about his mindset on the business’ website.
The Red & Black sat down with Williams to discuss the background of his business and hometown.
The Red & Black: How and why did you begin Pop’s Socks?
Marquez Williams: I was out of Houston and the XFL right before the pandemic started. I spoke with a lot of my teammates in the locker room and found out that a lot of them did something outside of football, and that’s where my interest sparked. I felt the need to be able to do something outside of football. I’ve always liked cool socks and I went on to do a lot of research while I was playing football at that time to figure out how to start my own sock business. It was really a blessing.
R&B: Where does the name “Pop’s” come from?
MW: I played football at Mars Hill University then transferred to the University of Miami as a grad student. I was the oldest and only bald guy on the team, so [coach Mark] Richt and my teammates used to call me “Pop’s.” When coming up with a name for my business, it was a no brainer for me to go with Pop’s Socks.
R&B: How has the business been going?
MW: It’s been going well. The best part about this whole thing is that I never took a business course in college. Everything that I’ve learned is from scratch. With this process, I’m learning every day, expanding my knowledge on the industry and learning how to grow my brand. I have my own business and it’s always about brand awareness and getting people to understand that not only do great things come from the University of Georgia, but they also come out of Athens. We have a lot of local talent here.
R&B: Do you have a personal favorite sock on your website?
MW: I have a lot. To narrow it down to one favorite, that’s hard. I feel like I'm cheating on my other socks. I think the ones I like the most are very subtle and kind of funny. I like the pair with eggs on them.
R&B: Have you seen an increase in business with your national championship socks?
MW: Yeah I have. I always tell people that I hope Georgia wins it again because they do have a great fan base that gives them a lot of support.
R&B: What are some of your favorite things about Athens?
MW: For me, Athens is family — blood and non blood. I love Athens because it’s just a great little city. I believe it’s the best college town and it caters to everybody. I feel like anybody that comes to Athens has a place where they feel comfortable and fit in.