In a world where discussions about sex and sexuality are often seen as taboo subjects, there exists a need for open and informed conversations. Enter Amanda Auchenpaugh, a passionate sex therapist and licensed clinical social worker at Revolution Therapy and Yoga.
Growing up in a culture of sexual shame and feeling alone in her quest to deconstruct unhelpful narratives about sex, she embarked on a mission to provide support for others facing similar struggles. After obtaining her master's degree in social work, Auchenpaugh pursued specialized training in sex therapy and joined Revolution Therapy and Yoga in 2020. Her program, “Shameless Sexuality” highlights the importance of pleasure in life while challenging many misconceptions around sex and sexuality.
In a recent interview, The Red & Black spoke with Auchenpaugh regarding the world of sex therapy, her journey into this field and commitment to promoting sex positivity.
The Red & Black: Can you explain what sex therapy is?
Amanda Auchenpaugh: People tend to think that sex therapy in itself is a really small niche, but it's actually a pretty broad topic. Sex therapy is just a practice to help people get more in touch with an often neglected part of themselves. Sex therapy can encompass working through things like questioning gender or sexual orientation. It can help you work through challenges with desire or working through sexual trauma or communicating about sex and tons of other things too.
R&B: What is sex positivity?
AA: I think of sex positivity as creating permission and freedom to be your most authentic self, whatever that looks like. There are a lot of misconceptions that sex positivity means you have to be really sexual, and that's not true. If that's not authentic for you, then that's actually not very sex positive. Sex positivity really is just about permission and acceptance for your most authentic self and getting in touch with that.
R&B: What are some benefits of sex therapy?
AA: There are a lot of health, relational and personal benefits from having sex. But even aside from all of that, just letting that sexual part of yourself be important enough to tend to through regular therapy is such a radical act of self care. That’s not something we are often encouraged to do and it takes a lot of courage. It allows this part of yourself that is often full of shame or hidden from the world to really exist as a part of your identity.
R&B: Online, you describe your approach to therapy as feminist. What does this approach do differently than other methods?
AA: A feminist approach, particularly in the therapeutic sense, means changing the roles that we serve as therapist and client a little bit. In certain kinds of therapy, there is a more intentional and clear, explicit power dynamic between the therapist and the client. With this approach, we try to dismantle that power dynamic and approach it as equals. While I may have some insight to offer, the client is the expert on their experience of their life.
For me, a feminist approach really means not trying to ignore a lot of the intersectional inequities that exist in sex and not trying to pretend rates of sexual trauma are a lot higher in women, the way that sex is treated based on your age, race, gender and sexual orientation; all of these things are different. There's different societal context. So what I really like about being a feminist therapist is that we acknowledge that all of that is not only allowed to be in the room, but it has to be in the room as context.
R&B: What issues or concepts do you typically engage with surrounding sex and sexuality?
AA: A lot of people come to sex therapy because they're having an issue with sexual desire. That's one of our most common presenting problems. There are also lots of other things that people come in here with, like questioning their sexual orientation or their gender, navigating non-monogamy or exploring different kink activities. I also see people who are really struggling with a lot of sexual shame. A lot of people that I see are coming from a religious sexual shame from being in purity culture, and deconstructing a lot of these sex negative ideas and replacing them with a new narrative.
I also tend to see people for more like general therapy, if they're a part of a sexually marginalized group. So sex workers, queer folks or trans folks will come to me for general therapy because they know that I'm informed about their identities and their experiences
R&B: How did you first become interested in the field of sex therapy?
AA: I grew up in purity culture with some really unhelpful narratives about sex. I was trying to deconstruct and navigate all of that by myself because I couldn't find a sex therapist in town that I didn't know personally.I felt really alone. I didn't want other people to have to do this, so I became really passionate about it.It came out of a personal journey of not getting the help that I wanted and deserved, and wanting to have more options for other people so that they didn't have to do it alone like I did.
R&B: What's your favorite topic within sex positivity?
AA: Incorporating the idea of pleasure into all of your life and not just having it be a sexual thing. The idea of giving yourself permission to access pleasure, knowing what pleasure is for you, knowing what things give you pleasure, and letting yourself fully feel freedom to explore that and make it a priority.
That’s pretty general but I do really love getting to talk about kink and BDSM stuff and how doing different kinds of movement gets you into your body in a way that changes your relationship to sex. I love deconstructing unhelpful narratives about sex and creating new ones. Those are all things I really love to do.
R&B: What are some of your philosophies around sex and sexuality?
AA: My philosophy is that largely, it's all okay and normal as long as you're not hurting anyone and everyone's participating enthusiastically.
Do whatever you want. It can be whatever feels right to you, and anyone else who's involved. Sex is a part of who we are. Whether you're a sexual person or not, give yourself permission to fully be that and understand what that means for you and allow that to change with time and evolve.
R&B: What do you think are some misconceptions or taboos around sex?
AA: Where to start? I think the first misconception that came to mind was that people engage in kink or BDSM because they have a trauma.That is the case sometimes. A lot of times it's not. We never really know why someone likes the things that they like. They just like them.
R&B: Why is being kink aware or kink awareness important to you?
AA: Being kink aware is really important to me, in part because it's a practical issue. There are so many people who engage in kink now, whether they label it that or not, that it’s irresponsible not to have at least some basic understanding of it. Being kink aware is important because it is such a valuable facet. of sexuality that again, anyone can access.
If we can create more acceptance, more positivity about these things, then we give people more access to more enriching experiences in our lives.
This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.