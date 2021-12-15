When the Mindy Kaling-helmed HBO show “The Sex Lives of College Girls” premiered on Nov. 18, many rejoiced over the fact that young adults would be represented in a college setting — an area that’s not often explored in media, which has a tendency to prefer high school.
Another cause for celebration came in the form of the show’s racial and ethnic diversity, as two of the four lead characters are people of color — one is a Black woman and the other is a South Asian woman.
Since premiering, praise and admiration for the show have only increased, with critics and viewers alike enjoying the frankness of the way it explores young women’s sexuality and the challenges that coincide with going to college and discovering one’s self during the transition between adolescence and adulthood.
The show centers around four women — Kimberly Finkle, Bela Malhotra, Leighton Murray and Whitney Chase — who are freshmen at the fictional Essex College in Vermont, and details the trials and tribulations that each face dealing with their newfound independence. Though humorous in nature, the show grapples with issues related to sexual orientation, sexual assault as well as gender and class inequality, to name a few.
The Red & Black participated in a college press roundtable discussion with cast members Pauline Chalamet (Kimberly), Amrit Kaur (Bela), Reneé Rapp (Leighton) and Alyah Chanelle Scott (Whitney) to talk about the show ahead of its season finale, which premiered on Dec. 9.
The Red & Black: The show deals with a lot of important issues like sexuality, power dynamic differences in relationships and gender roles. Are there any issues that you would personally like to see tackled within the next season?
Scott: So many. The college experience is so vast and there’s no way to get it all in there, but I hope that we can get further into different nuances of college and different experiences, more so than we already have.
Rapp: It’s exciting. Every character has their thing to either stray away from or come into, right? I think the oncoming depth will be really, really crucial in the second season and also probably serve the characters and watchers.
Kaur: It would be interesting to see more [of] the dynamic of the four women and their friendship. There are fights that happen between friends. What is now the relationship with new sexualities being explored? What are interracial relationships? Is there competition with men? All of these things that we find in female friendships, I’d be interested to explore the dips and valleys of female friendship more.
The Huntington News, Northeastern University: We see so many shows that are set in high school in the media these days, but what does it mean to you to do a show that’s set in college and kind of tell those stories that aren’t often told?
Chalamet: It’s really fun to talk about your time in college because college is kind of like a purgatory, right? Where you’re an adult but you’re not really an adult because you’re paying to go to school and you live in a dorm — at least in the beginning. I think that it’s a very interesting time in one’s life to explore becoming who you are. It’s the beginning of being on your own to then become who you are. When you’re in a university you feel like you’re in this weird setting, so I think it’s fun to explore women who are coming of age in college.
Scott: It’s your first time being on your own and often the first time you’re exploring yourself sexually [and] your identity at all — because I think when you’re at home, you’re sort of held to the ideas of you that already exist by your family or your friends or your peers and when you go away for the first time, you just exist as yourself. It’s like you can sort of rewrite your narrative and decide what you are and who you are and how you want to move through the world. It’s a lot of freedom and it’s intimidating, but it’s also very exciting and it gets really messy and I think our show explores all of that really well.
FSU News, Florida State University: How did you get into the mindset of a college girl and what personal experiences did you tap into to get into that mindset?
Scott: Well, I graduated in 2019 and then the pandemic happened, so I basically just graduated. So, it all felt very familiar and I went to the University of Michigan. I went to a big state school, so I have a lot of very similar experiences. I had a very quintessential college experience. I think we’re more alike as people than we are different and I can relate to anyone’s emotions. If someone tells me “I just got broken up with,” I’ve been there and it didn’t take that much work to sort of tap into the emotional state of Whitney or to relate to any of the characters on the show. And I think that’s a testament to the writing and how good it is.
Kaur: For me, it was less tapping into the college experience [and] more about doing research on comedy. I had a long list of comedians I was researching, SNL I was watching. I went out and did standup, so that was the more interesting thing for me going into — exploring my craft and expanding it to standup comedy as well.
The Tiger, Clemson University: Bela is quite far past the way South Asians are portrayed in media, so I was just wondering how do you think Bela has helped break down those barriers and stereotypes of South Asians portrayed in media?
Kaur: I was watching an interview with Riz Ahmed and he talks about how because there’s so few South Asians in Hollywood right now, sometimes we look at one South Asian and think it’s every South Asian’s experience. There are so many cultures in India — it’s a country with billions, literally billions of people, let alone people that are in Canada, America [and] England. Now, I think it’s expanded and diminished the narrative that South Asians don’t have sex — if that was ever a narrative in Hollywood, but that we are people just like everybody else. Everyone is having sex and we are having sex as well.
The USD Vista, University of San Diego: The show is such a rich text and it’s incredible to see such representation on the screen and see sexuality portrayed in such an honest way. So, I was wondering, being within that narrative and working so closely with the text, what are the main takeaways that you all have from being on the show and is there anything new you learned about yourself?
Chalamet: What was really fun was to go back to your freshman year in college when you’re trying to figure it out and you think everybody has it together and people are starting to talk more openly about sex and you think that everybody has it figured out, but they don’t. I thought at 18 years old that people were having the solid sex that you have when you’re in your thirties, and I’m very confused by that because I don’t think people are constantly having sex like crazy. I think back on my experience and I’m like, that’s not what I was doing and that’s definitely not what I thought the people who were doing that were doing. So, there’s a lot of not having sex too, which is kind of why I like the title of the show, because “The Sex Lives of College Girls” is not constantly banging and orgasming and like, “Yeah, I know how to have sex.” It’s a lot of, “What is this?” and also, “Maybe I don’t want to be doing this right now.”
Indiana Daily Student, Indiana University: Reneé [Rapp], I actually have a specific question for you. So, your character Leighton grapples with her sexuality throughout the show, what do you think are the most important ways that the show so openly discusses sexuality in different contexts and through different kinds of relationships portrayed?
Rapp: I think it’s important that the conversation around sexuality and discovery or change at all in how you identify is ever-evolving. At least I feel for me it has been and probably always will be a constant conversation when it comes to sexuality, when it comes to gender identity, when it comes to presentation and whatever that means and what it doesn’t mean. I also think not all the time, but sometimes, when you see gay characters or queer characters, you see that there [can be] a parental barrier or a religious or value barrier that they’re really struggling with and that is one hundred percent valid and happens more times than I would like it to. But, something that happens with Leighton and is more similar with how it happened to me as a kid was it’s actually so internal and so homophobic inside her own body, as opposed to outward figures constantly being like “No, you are not this” and “You are not allowed to be this.” You kind of go knee-deep into it and you’re like “Oh my god there’s so much more to unpack and deal with.” So, yeah, I think it’s ever-evolving and I think that at least for me, it was seeing a different take on where the struggle was. It was more internal and a little more sad.
The Good Five Cent Cigar, University of Rhode Island: What do you think would be your characters’ top song or artist on Spotify Wrapped?
Scott: I think Whitney’s would be Jack Harlow probably. People are like “He’s just a mediocre-looking white guy” and some people are, like, “We love, we die,” and I feel like Whitney would love and die for him — and I also love his music.
Chalamet: I have never listened to Taylor Swift, but I think Kimberly [Finkle] would love Taylor Swift. I think that she would love the re-recorded new albums and she’d be a big Taylor Swift fan.
Scott: Doesn’t she have a Taylor Swift poster in the dorm room?
Chalamet: Oh my god, yeah. There is.
Rapp: That’s a good point. I think Leighton would be similar to [me] — Frank Ocean. Queer, sad. It’s all there.
Kaur: I think Bela probably listens to Seth Meyers audio on repeat, but other than that, M.I.A. Everything M.I.A.
This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.