After years of writing and practicing music, junior Mason McClintock is set to release his first single “Level Ground.” McClintock has been writing music since he was 12 years old and this single has been in the works since he was 13.
McClintock is a public relations major with a music business certificate and a former University of Georgia orientation leader who has many stories to tell with his music.
McClintock is set to release his song “Level Ground” on Nov. 12. Apple Music users can pre-order and Spotify users can pre-save the song ahead of time.
The Red & Black: What is the overall vibe and aesthetic of “Level Ground?”
Mason McClintock: I describe myself as a soul pop artist, and I think the song is the perfect depiction of that. I usually write ballads, so this is one of my first dance, fun and upbeat pop songs. It also has a ‘70s disco beat, and when I listen to it I just bounce because it’s so fun.
R&B: Did you always know that you wanted that to be the vibe of the song?
MM: I wrote the song when I was 13 and I wrote it with my ukulele sitting on my porch. I wrote one lyric for it and kept writing other lines until I found a lyric I wrote months ago, fused the lyrics together and realized I now had a verse. I finished the entire song within the next 30 minutes. So no, I didn’t know that this would be the vibe of the song because I’ve been sitting on it for a long time.
R&B: What is the inspiration behind the song?
MM: The song is really just about being in a relationship with someone who was arrogant and thought they were way better than you. So the song is about acknowledging the way you’ve been treated. But then it talks about clearing your head and hopping on your throne. So it’s revolved around stepping into your power.
R&B: Would you say the production process of the song was worth it?
MM: Absolutely. I have learned so much about myself as an artist and I have a whole new appreciation for the music that I love. I also have a new appreciation for all my favorite artists too because now I know that there was so much poured into making all the songs that I love.
R&B: Are you planning to release more music, maybe an album or an EP?
MM: I'm planning to crank some out soon and I told someone that hopefully by the end of the semester I will have two songs done. That’s bold, so maybe one. It takes a village to work with everyone’s schedules and to accommodate what I would need for the songs. No albums anytime soon.
R&B: Have you always known that you wanted to make music?
MM: I've always known that I wanted to tell stories. I describe myself as a storyteller and I believe in the power that stories have to convey meaningful and important messages. I’ve always loved to perform through theater or church and, funny enough, I started writing after I had come to the conclusion that I wasn’t a good enough singer to pursue that. Granted, I was 11 years old and very dramatic, but I’ve always taken myself and my goals very seriously.
R&B: Athens is a very music-oriented city and there's music events every week. Have you ever thought about getting involved with the music scene here?
MM: My first year here I peeked into the door of the music scene here and then COVID slammed it in my face. So now over the past six to eight months I’ve been trying to figure out how to get my way back in. Especially with COVID, there are less things going on and until now I don't know that I've [been] taken quite as seriously as I've taken myself. Releasing your first song and own music is the determining factor on whether you’re actually an artist or someone who just likes to sing. Sometimes I’ve felt like I’ve been perceived as a guy who likes to sing, but now with this song it shows the effort I put into music.
R&B: You told me you were an orientation leader here at UGA. I’d like to know more about the position and how it helped grow your involvement here at UGA.
MM: Being an orientation leader was the most incredible thing I have ever done in my life. The whole thing was worth it because I believed in what we were doing and what I was doing. I wanted to be an orientation leader because I felt like I always had to be the one to prove myself when I came to UGA. I wanted people to feel seen and understood. I know that there are a lot of people who come to UGA from seemingly hopeless places, because that was me. So one piece of advice I would give at the last session that I’d have with my small groups is, “If there is anything that I want to encourage you to do is to give people a chance.”
R&B: With public relations and music, where do you see yourself in 10 years?
MM: A lot of the things I've learned in my PR major I've been doing actively for myself as an artist. With music, I foresee continuing to make songs and seeing where it takes me. I’ve always felt like I have a lot to share that I want a lot of people to hear, and so whether that is with music or working in PR I wouldn’t mind. My life goal is to win a Grammy, I’ll say that. Because to win a Grammy means that your music has the potential to reach and impact lives.
