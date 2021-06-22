University of Georgia graduate and former The Red & Black contributor Ed Nichols released his first book, “I Wish I Could Laugh,” in April 2021 on Amazon Books. Comprised of nearly 40 prose poems, the book focuses on Southern life in usual settings and surreal situations.
The Amazon reviewer Steven Shields said the poetry collection “offer[s] a telegraphic insight … that is prosaic enough, but then suddenly takes a pirouette into the surreal, the bizarre.” Nichols discussed the evolution of his writing, poetry set in the South and his next steps to release a second publication.
The Red & Black: When did you first start writing and how did you discover your love for poetry?
Ed Nichols: I think I’ve always been a library person since my mother took me when I was 4 years old. My mother was a writer as well as my grandmother, so [writing] was in our blood. At UGA, I probably spent more time in the library than anywhere else. My education at UGA got me started writing fiction.
Once I got out of the university, I was working all the time and raising two children. I worked as an executive in manufacturing, but I would write short stories in my spare time. When I finally retired, I really got into writing and that’s all I do now.
R&B: How did you first develop the concept of Southern life within mysterious worlds for “I Wish I Could Laugh”?
EN: I’m from the South and I’ve lived here all my life. I’ve always written short stories and poems [within] a Southern city. It comes out naturally. For a long time when I was in my 20s or 30s, I thought you had to write perfectly. That’s not the way you write. You write to get it down on paper, then you go back and rewrite. All of my prose poems have been rewritten 30 to 40 times. You study each word, each comma and each period.
R&B: What was the inspiration behind the title “I Wish I Could Laugh”?
EN: It’s the name of one of the last prose poems in the book. I have several Vietnam veteran friends that are dying of Agent Orange. I talked to them and I know what’s going through their minds. This poem was written for them.
R&B: What do you hope readers take away from your book?
EN: I hope they take away the fact that prose poems are pretty important. I had a lady tell me the other day that she was reading my book on the way down to the beach and her husband was driving. She said, “I read one of your poems [aloud] and my husband turned to me and said, ‘My God, that’s something.’” People react and that’s what I enjoy. You’ll realize that when you can impact a person’s life, it’s an amazing thing.
R&B: What advice would you give to young writers and poets looking to pursue a path in the publishing world?
EN: Let me give you one piece of advice on your writing. I’ve always taught all my journalism buddies to keep your sentences short. Dean Drewry [the dean of Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication from 1932 to 1969] once said, and I wrote it down in my notes and it’s one of the few things I remember, “Never write a sentence over 20 words.”
R&B: How has poetry impacted your life?
EN: I think [poetry] has kept me grounded. [Poetry] made me realize by reading and writing that I can write just as good as anybody and people can enjoy it. That’s quite a bit of satisfaction. It’s kind of hard to answer. I don’t know exactly why I write, but something in me makes me do it and I think that’s important.
Nichols is currently working to publish his second book, a collection of 60 prose poems titled “Perfect Land,” in July or August 2021.
The Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.