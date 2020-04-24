Beth Weigle is a Ph.D. student and graduate teaching assistant in the College of Family and Consumer Sciences at the University of Georgia. Among other courses, Weigle currently teaches the History of Dress and Fashion, where she would frequently bring in vintage pieces of clothing to present to the class. After classes at UGA went online due to COVID-19, Weigle created an Instagram for her class to continue to share her vintage collection.
The Red & Black spoke with Weigle about creating the account and collecting vintage clothing.
The Red & Black: How long have you been collecting vintage clothes?
Beth Weigle: Oh my god, honestly since probably high school. So I was in high school in like '99. That's the year that we would go to Goodwill and look for all of the old 1970s and early 80s plaid button downs that our parents would wear. So when I was in college I started working at Agora Vintage for Airee Edwards and I was getting first dibs to see all the cool stuff.
R&B: Why did you decide to make an Instagram for your vintage clothes?
BW: So I would have been bringing those clothes to class. So each decade that we go through I pack a duffel bag full of that stuff and so I did that for the 1920s, that was one of the last classes that we had. Then I thought well this sucks they’re not going to be able to see all of my cool vintage stuff. So I can actually show them now what it actually looks like on me, whereas if I had brought the clothes into the class like I was going to I would just be holding them up.
R&B: Will you continue the Instagram page for your other classes?
BW: Well it's always going to be there. I’m using Instagram as an archive but honestly, I don’t know how much I’m going to use this in the future.
R&B: What's your favorite era to collect from?
BW: The stuff that fits me the best is probably from the 1950s and '60s. The older, the better, but it's getting harder to find the older stuff now that vintage is so popular.
View this post on Instagram
This cotton, striped 1960s set is from an #Atlanta boutique called Norman's. It was owned by Bernice "Birdie" Bass who wrote a book about her time serving fashion to Atlanta's ladies in the second half of the 20th c. called Norman's Cast of Characters. There should be more written about the history of Atlanta's fashion industry! #hotpantsinc1960 #atlantafashion #atlantafashionhistory #atl #birdiebass #NormansAtlanta #historyofdress #maybeillbuythisbook #secondhand #quarantinewear #atlantavintage #vintageclothes #1960sfashion #atlantaboutique
R&B: What's the oldest piece that you have?
BW: Let’s see the oldest clothing item, the fashion item is probably from the 1870s. When I worked at Agora people would come in and they would sell their old stuff to me or the store owner and so that bag in particular you could tell it was super old. And I forgot how much I paid for it but it's a seed bead bag of a siamese cat.
R&B: What is your favorite vintage article clothing that you own?
BW: Probably that jacket designed in the 60s by Gerald McCann. Of course there's items from my mom that are really special, stuff that she would wear in the 80s. I’ve got some jewelry from my grandparents, family heirlooms that are definitely pretty special. I would have to say one of my favorite things that I have worn over the years is this tiny little funky 1970s dress by this company called Corky Craig California and it's got like elephants, birds, flowers. You know, just really a fun funky print and it fits perfectly and the material is synthetic and it's really held up well for 50 years, but I have been wearing that since college and you know I'm 35 now.
R&B: What are your favorite types of pieces to look for, or do you have like a favorite brand that you are always searching for?
BW: I'm always just fishing for good cotton plaid button downs. I mean that sounds so boring, it's kinda like my basic uniform cause it's like usually, the weaves are really nice, the cotton lasts for a long time. Then, of course, any 50s dress I'm usually pretty into. There is really not a particular brand because when you're thrifting you're just kind of looking for anything out there. Really it all just comes down to like the fabric I would say, but when you're looking it's always good to look at the tag because the tag will tell you immediately what decade it's from if it was maybe a high-end boutique or not. I mean off course vintage coats, I feel like I’m always buying those but at this point, I've discovered I need to stop buying them because of global warming. I’m in Georgia and I don't use them very much.
View this post on Instagram
This is Dick (Richard) Gossman's WW2 uniform. He was in US Naval Construction Battalion 55, Company B, the Seabees. His name is embroidered on the bellbottom pants and top. He was from Venice, California. I found a picture of him too. Good looking guy! I wonder what he thinks of me wearing his uniform for this project... #hotpantsinc1940 #WW2uniform #USNavy #historyofdress #ASalutetoDickGossman #navalconstructionbattalion
R&B: Where do you go to look for your vintage clothes?
BW: Of course there's like older boutiques, Atomic [Vintage], Agora, but then I actually go to this place called Reed's Odds N Ends, I go to flea markets, America’s Thrift Store. I don't really go to Goodwill anymore, but even just garage sales and yard sales because it's like the best way to find gems for little money because you know people haven't done their research properly.
R&B: Do you have any tips for somebody that's trying to get into vintage fashion or is looking for some vintage stuff?
BW: Obviously you have to have a good eye for stuff and it's all about taking your time. You have to be patient but look for what you think looks like a nice quality fabric and you can look it up just so you can see if it's actually worth the money. You never know how things are going to look on your body and a lot of thrift stores don't even have dressing rooms. I kind of just put stuff over my clothes.So just don't be afraid to put stuff on in the middle of the aisle at the thrift store.
R&B: Have you handmade any vintage clothes or modified or restored any pieces that you’ve found?
BW: Yeah that’s a big part of wearing vintage. So when I was really getting into collecting vintage clothes to sell I would buy dresses from the 50s. They are usually very matronly where they would have long sleeves and they were also floor-length so that was covering too much skin for the typical college female. So I would make it really short or I would leave it long and then cut off the sleeves. There's always maintenance to do on vintage if you're going to keep it going. Sometimes a seam will come undone and you have to stitch its backup.
R&B: Have you ever tried to make your own vintage-inspired piece of clothing?
BW: Yes. I took a digital design class and a sewing class with Laura McAndrews and so in that class I made a little shift dress with cutouts. When I was doing my masters back in 2008 or 2009, I also had a project to make a swimsuit and a skirt to go over the swimsuit like a cover-up. That was really difficult. Sewing anything from scratch and draping it is more complicated than just buying vintage clothes and modifying it.
R&B: Do you own any designer vintage clothes?
BW: Oh yeah, I have a Halston outfit that's probably worth a lot of money. I’ve also got a few dresses by Norman Norell who is an American designer who Jacqueline Kennedy used. I have a dress that Jacqueline Kennedy wore when she visited the Parthenon in Greece. Not the same dress but the same style by the same designer. So that’s pretty cool. I do have some vintage Oscar de la Renta. I have an Oscar de la Renta dress from when he first started his career in the '60s.
