This past year has been quite the celebration for Julia Reilly. On top of graduating from the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in film studies and a minor in theater in May 2022, Reilly made her Netflix debut this summer in “Stranger Things 4” as Tammy Thompson, an extravagant, yet fun aspiring singer who visits her old high school in Hawkins, Indiana.
Now that Reilly has conquered the struggle of balancing the load of schoolwork and maintaining a social life while seeking out opportunities for auditions, she looks forward to what's yet to come for her blossoming acting career. The Red & Black caught up with Reilly to ask about her beginnings as an actor and her experience with working on “Stranger Things.”
The Red & Black: Along with "Stranger Things", you have an extensive resume of acting as well as writing and singing. When did you first get into acting and how have you made a name for yourself in the industry?
Julia Reilly: It started with dance. My mom put me in dance class when I was probably two or three. At that dance studio, I auditioned for a musical when I was seven and had no idea what I was doing. I just fell in love with it and never stopped. I feel so fortunate to have grown up near Atlanta, the film industry has really started to grow more. So probably when I was 12, or 13, I got more interested in film acting. I really fell in love with that. I still love theater but that really became my passion. I signed with my first agent; I want to say I was 12 in Atlanta. Then I started to do some professional auditions. It just took years of training, auditions and meeting people to book smaller jobs and then "Stranger Things" was the first super big job I booked. I auditioned in April of 2021 and then got the call. I booked it in May of 2021.
R&B: What has been your favorite role that you've gotten to portray/project that you've been a part of?
JR: That's a tough question. Probably an independent film I did called "God of Dreams." I played a character named Ket Owens and it was written and directed by an extremely talented filmmaker from Huntsville, Alabama, his name is Jurian Isabelle. That was my first time taking on the lead of a film, so I was kind of stepping out of the supporting role world and had a lot more responsibility and a story to tell. I have such a special place in my heart for independent films because there's so much freedom.
R&B: What are your audition processes like?
JR: COVID has certainly changed the audition process. Pre-COVID, the Atlanta industry, more so than LA, has been doing self-tapes for a long time. So typically, the first audition pre-COVID would still be a self-tape. So, I would either film that at home or go see an acting coach and film it with them. The second audition, the callbacks will typically be in person. Most of my auditions I get through my agents or my manager and then I'll still self-submit myself for stuff sometimes as well if I see a project, I'm passionate about.
R&B: How do you find out about auditions?
JR: For "Stranger Things," it was kind of a funny story. It was the end of April 2021, so I was gearing up for junior year finals. And I was on the way to the beach with a couple friends when I got the audition. My first thought was, "Oh my gosh, I'm in a car and have this audition for a big show. What am I going to do?" Thank goodness for technology, it saved me. So, for that I just set up a little ring light I had with me. It was flickering the entire self-tape I did but I just went with it. I booked "Stranger Things" straight off myself tape, which has become more common now that sometimes callbacks don't even happen anymore. So, I got the call from my agent, I think a week and a half after I sent in that audition, and then I was on set weeks after that.
R&B: How did you go about embodying the role of Tammy Thompson in "Stranger Things?" How do you get yourself into character as an actress?
JR: It was so fun to play Tammy Thompson because I grew up in theater and grew up taking voice lessons since I was seven. It was such a fun opportunity to throw that all out the window and just have fun and I did some takes where I was as bad as I could possibly be. It definitely took off some of the nerves that I didn't have to sound good for singing. Honestly, I think for that role, considering it was a super fun cameo, once they got [me] into the costume and went through hair and makeup, that plays a big factor into just helping you step into the shoes of the character, that flips a switch on.
R&B: You joined the ["Stranger Things"] cast in the fourth season. They were already familiar with each other and the Duffer Brothers' style of producing. What was it like to work with them? How was that like, to step into a show that had already been going on for three seasons?
JR: It was the most exciting, coolest thing I've ever done and also the most nerve-wracking experience of my whole life. The first day I showed up on set at the studio to try out my hair and makeup and wardrobe, I remember shaking walking up and then as soon as I met the entire team in the cast, I just instantly felt so welcomed and so at home. Everyone was just so nice, genuinely such wonderful, nice people. Even, you know, the biggest stars of the show took time to come in and have conversations. They really have such a great family environment on that set. So, I think I really lucked out with that being my first super big experience on a huge show like that.
R&B: Aside from acting, you recently graduated from UGA. How did you balance schoolwork with auditions and the responsibilities of being an actress as well as having a social life in Athens?
JR: It was tough sometimes, I will say. I naturally wanted to put my work into acting so when auditions came in, or work came up, I had the time to really put my all into both aspects of it. I was so fortunate at UGA to have great professors who were so understanding. If I was like, "Hey, I have to leave class like 10-15 minutes early and drive to Atlanta for an audition." Most of the time they were really helpful about that. As far as social life, I feel like I had a pretty good balance. There were definitely times I had to say no to going to ‘dollar beer nights’, and that kind of thing. I did have to sacrifice some social events to focus on acting work, but I feel like I found a good balance.
R&B: So now that you've graduated college, what are your next steps? And what are your ultimate aspirations for your career as an actress?
JR: It's crazy to think I'm not going back to school in a few weeks. That's so weird. Ultimately, my dream is to be able to make a living off of acting alone. It's my passion. I love telling stories and just giving voices to otherwise unheard people. I'd like to continue to work on bigger projects and bigger goals that have a little more to them. I also am really passionate about independent projects and hope to get the opportunity to do more of those. I'm a firm believer [in] if the role is meant for you, you will get the role and the rest is out of your hands, all you can do is do your best work at that moment.
R&B: What advice would you give to people looking to pursue acting or career in the entertainment industry?
JR: I would say, if this is something you want to do, try acting classes as a start. I think the biggest key to the industry is you need to have a positive mindset as much as you can about it. It's a lot of rejection and it's a lot of hard work, but if it's what you love to do, if there's nothing else you see yourself loving and doing as much, then I think life's too short. You gotta go for it and just keep going because you don't know when you're gonna get that "yes."