Continuing to produce her music in the pandemic, University of Georgia graduate student Victoria Powell released a new single in January. Powell, who studies emerging media, uses the name ivy. for her stage name as a recording artist.
ivy. releases songs with her group the Gard3n, and her most recent song is her single “SB.” The Red & Black spoke with ivy. about her new single and her experiences as a singer.
The Red & Black: How did your music experience begin?
ivy.: I guess that's twofold. Personally, I started playing piano when I was five. I was classically trained, and I used to play jazz piano and the drums. That is how I got started with music, but I started taking it more seriously and releasing it for people to hear about two years ago with my group called the Gard3n. Within the last year, I started working with a label called Never Home Music based out of Portland, Oregon. We have a group project coming out next month with me, ivy., Nude and Chilifa Nem.
R&B: How would you describe the music that you typically create?
ivy.: We have this phrase that we sort of came up with, and it's called hip hopera. It's very hip hop and R&B. The way that we structure our music and format is still very traditional based in terms of, at least for me, how I like to write my melodies and lyrics. It's definitely very reminiscent of how I was trained and raised in music. I used to play classical piano a lot, so that's very structured and has a lot of rules and particular sounds. I like to think that our music can be very linear, but it can also be very free-flowing. We will hop on a track and say whatever we got to say, nothing got written down and nothing planned. It just depends.
R&B: Could you explain your creative process for your new single “SB”?
ivy.: I wrote “SB” in less than 45 minutes. It didn't take very long because, normally, what I like to do is go on YouTube and listen to YouTube producers that make beats for profit. It's a way to plug their music, but also make something of my own creation. I found a beat that I really liked, and I started playing it. The beat sounds very like the typical Atlanta rap style where it is very repetitive. It’s something that you can listen to over and over again. The purpose of the song was to make it sound very mainstream. The song “SB” is talking about the rap industry. Artists will portray like I have a fast car, a lot of jewels, and a lot of people try to come up and talk to me, because I'm flashing my money, but you never know the extent of somebody’s mental space like what they actually do in their day to day lives. Are they actually simple? Or is that what they're portraying to you? Is the lifestyle that they live? Or is that the lifestyle that they think you want to see? That was the purpose of the song.
R&B: How did UGA help you on your musical journey?
ivy.: UGA has helped me with my musical journey because I'm a grad student at Grady. Honestly, Grady is one of the best programs to be in because they have so many people in their network. I've been able to connect with a lot of people for professional and musical purposes. I serve as a teaching assistant for Vicki Michaelis in the sports media department, so I have found a way to continue to be involved in sports, continue to further my career in communications and journalism and include and brand myself as an artist as well. Coming to UGA for my grad program was definitely a very good decision.
R&B: What does your new single “SB” mean to you?
ivy.: For me, “SB” is a representation of how it's very easy to make music when you know what the sound is and the end goal of the creation, but the difference is that you always have to try to find a way to make it your own, whether that's different melodies or the content of the song. “SB” was that I can do what most people listen to, but I'm going to do it in my own way, make you listen to the words and pay attention to what I'm trying to say.
R&B: How have you grown as an artist since your first song?
ivy.: I've been doing music and singing for a while. I used to do it for myself because it was a form of therapy. It's fun to create something from scratch that's your own and test yourself to see how creative you can be and how far you can take it, but I've definitely progressed a lot within these past two years from recording voice memos on my phone, doing covers of other people's music or making my own stuff. I create something that is actually my own, find a better way to express how I'm feeling and do it in a way where people can enjoy it.
R&B: What are some of your musical goals for the future?
ivy.: Everybody has big goals for what they want to do, but I think the pandemic threw off people's trajectory. It's hard to say, but short-term goals we hope to achieve by the end of 2021 is definitely to have more performances. Whether that be on live streams on Instagram or Twitch, we want to be able to reconnect with people and have live music, concert-type experiences. Then, we [the Gard3n] have our first collective project coming out next month, so that's a big goal for us. We've been releasing music individually, between the three of us, but we want to expand all of our platforms. All of our music is out on all streaming platforms from Bandcamp, SoundCloud, Spotify and Apple Music. We want to continue to reach a bigger audience and figure out how big we can go.
The Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.