When one thinks of Florida, they might conjure up images of Walt Disney World and Universal Studios, white sand beaches, Art Deco on Miami Beach, sunbathing and orange juice.
James Chapin’s new book, “Ride South Until the Sawgrass,” however, presents Florida in a different way—as a wild and lawless frontier.
Chapin, a Florida native and masters forestry student at the University of Georgia, will be celebrating the launch of his new book Tuesday in an event with Avid Bookshop. Bradley Bazzle, another local author and UGA alumnus, will also be featured in the event to discuss his book “Fathers of Cambodian Time-Travel Science.” Tickets are available here.
The Red & Black spoke with Chapin to discuss his new book, his work, and the upcoming launch party.
The Red & Black: Could you give a brief overview of your book “Ride South Until the Sawgrass”?
James Chapin: Okay, yeah. “Ride South Until The Sawgrass”— now bear with me I'm not great at describing it—is a story about two families trying to survive on the very challenging, harsh but beautiful landscape of mid-1800s Florida. People don't know this but Florida was, for most of its history until very recently, a frontier. Basically, the people that lived there were cattle ranchers and Seminole Indians. And those two groups fought. The story I tell is about two families basically trying to stay true to themselves surviving on that landscape.
R&B: What were your inspirations for the book?
JC: The inspiration was just this side of the history of the South that a lot of people don't know about. This area of Florida was known as the Southern frontier, and people from all over, including Georgia, saw it as a place of refuge and a place where refugees and runaways would flock. It was just a violent, sparsely populated place. I tell the story of two families that struggle to survive and struggle to stay true to each other and love one another across several generations. Part of it takes place in Georgia as well. There's an excursion into Georgia, and it explores the wildness of that time in Georgia as well.
R&B: So I saw on your website that you’re currently working on your master’s in forestry. How do you balance that with your writing, and how do those two parts of your career influence one another?
JC: I do see them as deeply related. Part of why I write is to get to understand a place better. That's also what I'm doing with forestry and conservation, is seeking to understand a place better so as to value it better. People value a place more if they know its history, know its story. That's very intimately connected to what I do in my research and my work [at UGA]. I feel as though if you can help people to understand a place in terms of its past, they will also understand and value it in terms of the landscape today, and they will have a deeper connection to it. They'll be less likely to exploit it or misuse it. As someone who works in the stewardship of forests and natural lands, that’s really important to me. In terms of the nuts and bolts of how I make it work, it's been a ride. I didn't expect to have this happen, have this book published. I worked at a lands management job in Florida, and I had written this book several years previously. When I was coming up to UGA to further my experience with this stuff was when I found out that this book got picked up. I don't see [writing and forestry] as a one or the other thing for me, I think that both feed into one another. And luckily I've gotten a lot of support to try to launch this book while I'm doing my program.
R&B: You have an upcoming event with another local author, Bradley Bazzle, and Avid Bookshop next week. What are you looking forward to about the event?
JC: I don’t know what to expect. I am an Internet non-native, so launching a book over Zoom is just hilarious to me and such a weird thing to be doing. But, I’m trying to lean into it, trying to learn how to make this work. It’s gonna be trial by fire. But, we’re all doing trial by fire right now, so it’s all good.
(1) comment
What Were the 13 Confederate States?
www.reference.com/history/were-13-confederate...
· The 13 states that made up the Confederate States of America were North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Virginia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky and Missouri. Kentucky and Missouri never officially seceded from the Union.”
The Confederacy was highly successful at the time, growing cotton and other crops and selling them abroad. Dishonest Abe sought to steal this wealth with a 40% tax for his cronies in New York, which was earlier built by black slave labor. Lincoln was “elected”, if you can call it that, by 39%. Slavery was totally legal at the time and blacks were not even provided full citizenship by the Founders earlier. Dishonest Abe could have said to the South, when they refused to pay this outrageous tax, “Go you will be back in 20 years and we will welcome you back.” But instead he gang raped the Constitution he took a meaningless oath to defend and protect, and after going through general after general came upon a drunk and a psychopath, Grant and Sherman, to do his dirty illegal job of killing millions and plundering over half the country with zero legal authority to do so. Lincoln is and was a criminal outlaw. See if you can find any words in the Constitution justifying his criminal acts against the South. If you think the Civil War ended slavery, watch this great investigative report, a century later, on Thanksgiving Day, 1960 “Harvest of Shame” with top investigative journalist Edward R.Murrow:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJTVF_dya7E
I once idolized Dishonest Abraham Lincoln as did most others; today I regard him as an unindicted war criminal. Most of the leaders of the once glorious South today are gutless cowards who have sold out their great heritage. Today we are all virtual slaves to outlaw government. Winfield J. Abbe, Ph.D., Physics citizen for 54 years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.