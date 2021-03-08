Lena Rayne Allen is a University of Georgia senior majoring in biology. Her EP “Boo Who” was released on streaming services on March 5. The EP consists of three songs, entitled “socks,” “eat you whole” and “presence of a storm.” These indie tracks reflect on Allen’s first three years of college.
Before the coronavirus pandemic closed many venues, Allen performed her music live at local bars and restaurants such as Hendershot’s and The World Famous. Since those closures, she has still found ways to create and share music online.
The Red & Black spoke with Allen to hear about her inspiration for her EP and her thoughts on how the pandemic has affected Athens’ music scene.
This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.
The Red & Black: What inspired you to create this EP?
Lena Rayne Allen: Basically I just wrote these three songs over separate years of college, but they all come together with one theme, and that [theme] is just kind of growing up. When you're in college, you're being forced to rapidly grow up from the comfort of your childhood, and it's really about figuring out who you are. The title is “Boo Who” [because] my nickname when I was a baby was boo who. So I'm saying boo who because who am I now? The person that I am is very different [from] the person that I was when I started college. And that's kind of what I wanted the EP to reflect.
R&B: What do you hope your music can accomplish?
LRA: I hope that somebody can listen to the songs and grasp onto a line or an idea and think, “Oh, I felt that way before.” Because that's always my favorite part of listening to new music or reading a new book, or really consuming any art. ... And I think that that kind of human connection is something that we might not be doing on a day to day basis. And I really hope that other college students or adults can listen back to this EP and think, “Oh, that's how I felt when I was 20 or when I was 21.”
R&B: As a former performance major, do you ever draw on the skills you learned from classical percussion and apply it to the indie genre?
LRA: Yes, absolutely, the biggest thing being the way that you can play with time. When someone that hasn't studied percussion at length thinks about a tempo, they think of something stagnant, like the beat of the song that they're playing. But you can push and pull within that time frame. And so that's something that I try to do a lot with my playing … And accuracy would always be a big thing. Even though that's very technical and removed and non-emotional, when you're playing something very technically challenging in percussion, you don't want to be thinking about that, you want it to be muscle memory, almost. So that's the way that I treat performing my songs.
R&B: How do you think the music scene in Athens will overcome the setbacks of the coronavirus pandemic?
LRA: I honestly think that the music community has the potential to come back stronger than it was before. People are going to be missing that [music] in their lives. They're going to be missing the ability to just go see a show on a whim. … They're going to be missing the live music that would have been there in the background. And I think that a lot of people maybe didn't realize what they had until it was gone. So hopefully, the music industry in Athens will be able to be revitalized sooner rather than later on as soon as it is safe to do so.
R&B: What do you hope is to come for you and your music? Where do you see yourself going?
LRA: My dream is to go on tour around North America and just play as many places as I can, because there's no comparison to the amount of joy I feel playing my music for people. It's just my favorite thing to do. Will that ever happen? Who knows. But that's my hope. My hope is that when this pandemic is over, and the music scene is revitalized, that I can immediately start playing again.