In August 2020, Kirby Guerrero, a freshman interior design major at the University of Georgia, started her own small business called Simply Good 145. Selling stationery and cards, Guerrero personally creates each printed or hand painted design while emphasizing the simplicity in life and art.
The Red & Black spoke to Guerrero about starting a small business, her creative process and balancing school and work.
The Red & Black: You’ve discussed on Simply Good 145’s Instagram originally wanting to create a stationery business when you retired. What encouraged you to start now?
Kirby Guerrero: Ever since I was little, I got letters from my grandmothers routinely. I saved them along with pretty much every other letter or note I’ve received. Since getting to college, [both of] my grandmothers had an unspoken race to see who could mail me my first piece of mail, and I’ve looked forward to a letter from one of them almost every week. I’ve always drawn and written notes for them, neighbors, friends and now for people living in the same dorm as me. All those people have encouraged me to start this, so I decided why wait?
R&B: How did you first start your business and grow engagement within your brand using social media?
KG: Instagram is the home to my business. I post art, inspiration, encouragement and cards and first released five designs. I sold cards at a market in Athens in December and will sell in a shop in Watkinsville soon, but engagement has mainly grown by social media and word of mouth.
R&B: Your prints are all hand designed by you. Where do you find inspiration for these prints and do you run everything from start to finish?
KG: I do everything from start to finish, except printing. I did a lot of research and decided that while I'm a student I need to outsource for printing services. I find inspiration in the most random places. Sometimes it's from a conversation, driving in the car or I'll wake up in the middle of the night with an idea. I keep an "inspo log" to write down ideas.
R&B: What is your step-by-step timeline for creating a card?
KG: I start by sketching out an idea with pen and paper and then develop it digitally to ask for critiques from my parents and peers. After that I begin the printing and marketing process. Drawing designs takes days because I launch four to five designs at a time. I usually use the first design as inspiration for other cards.
R&B: How do you balance work, school and extracurriculars?
KG: Truthfully, I don't. My faith, health and schoolwork come first. Everything else floats. My business is a priority and I have set times I work on it, but some weeks it’s on the bottom and other weeks it's on top. I spend lots of time planning and prepping to allow myself flexibility.
R&B: Have you continued to produce and sell as many cards now that school is in full swing and has the pandemic affected these sales?
KG: There are peaks and slumps for sure. In the slumps I remind myself to not get down on myself or my art. The pandemic has affected the ability of artist and vendor markets to be open, which are crucial to small businesses and artists.
R&B: What advice would you give to other students looking to start their own business?
KG: Word of mouth goes so far. Every purchase, follow, like and comment makes small business owners dance. Remember that there's a real human running these and putting their heart into it. Encouragement goes so far.
The Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.