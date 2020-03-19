University of Georgia senior Chantel Lewis-Cummings will appear on the 35-year long running TV show “Wheel of Fortune” on Thursday, March 19. Lewis-Cummings, a supply chain management and mechanical engineering student from Savannah, will appear as part of the “College Week Spring Break” series with other college students.
The Red & Black sat down with Lewis-Cummings about her experience on the show and tips for other students who hope to appear on television. Her episode will air at 7 p.m.
The Red & Black: How did you know to apply to the Wheel of Fortune and how did you know this was an opportunity?
Chantel Lewis-Cummings: My mom was on it, and so my freshman year, I was a part of their email list. They were looking for college students, and I applied through doing a video. They sent me an email back, but for some reason I didn’t receive it. Then after, I thought they didn’t call me back. I saw they were coming to my hometown [during my junior year], so I went to my hometown to do the audition. Once they emailed me about that, I saw they emailed me my freshman year too, but I didn’t see it.
R&B: After you auditioned the second time, what was the process of getting on the show like?
LC: If you get in the first audition, they send you to a second audition, and then you get notified if you are chosen.
R&B: Why did you want to be part of the show?
LC: I’ve always wanted to be on there, specifically, because Wheel of Fortune is more viewer friendly. There are other game shows, but Wheel of Fortune is more like, everybody can watch it, like pretty much America’s game. Other games are geared towards older people. My mom was on there, and I always wanted to go back. She was so nervous when she went on. When Pat asked her about her family she said I was another age than I actually was.
R&B: What was being on the show like? Was Pat Sajak nice?
LC: Yeah, he was nice. It’s different than you think — there’s a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff. I guess I always thought from looking at the Wheel of Fortune from home that the wheel was big, but in reality it isn’t. It was eye-opening to actual show business, but everybody was nice. They didn’t really talk, because you can’t really talk to people while you’re there, but when people did talk it was a really nice experience. TV makes you feel like some people are a certain height, so that was kind of a shocker too.
R&B: Would you want to be on a game show like this again? Do you have plans to audition for other ones?
LC: I definitely have plans to audition for other ones. Whether or not how soon I can is under way, because when you’re on a game show you can’t be on the same network within a certain period of time. If I were to do another game show, it would have to be on another channel besides NBC networks.
R&B: Did UGA give you any tips or media training beforehand, or are they planning on giving you a shoutout after?
LC: No, honestly. They didn’t know because we’re not allowed by contract to say when we went, so the only way they would know is after the fact. It’s pretty discreet — the only person who knew I was there was my mom, because you can’t put that out in the media until after the show has aired. It was pretty interesting to represent UGA, because there were students from all over talking about their school. Most of the contestants were from the west coast or the north.
R&B: What advice do you have for other students who want to be on the show?
LC: Find the time to do it. If they have a certain amount of [financial] aid they have to worry about, I would tell them to do it junior or senior year. They need more college people, but if it doesn’t happen for you now, you still have the rest of your life to do it. At the rate of the [novel] coronavirus, they aren’t taping right now. But when it opens, that’s when they should apply.
I’m in classes now where I can’t really miss class. That’s a milestone they have to go through, to decide whether or not they would miss a day of class potentially or be on TV. Some professors will count it as excused, and some don’t. That was a price I had to pay, especially since I have two jobs and I’m full time in school. When they reach out to you to tape the show, you have the option to say whether or not you can and they’ll reach out to you at a later date to see if you can do it again. The options of that working for you are slim, because there’s a pool of people to pool from. It took me almost a year from when I first auditioned to get on the show, so there’s no telling how long I'd have taken if I didn't do it. If that’s something you want to do while in college, consider planning ahead on your syllabus to make it happen.
