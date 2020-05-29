They’re back. Athens-based, post-punk indie rock band We Versus the Shark is returning to the music scene after an almost 12-year hiatus. Their new album, “Goodbye Guitar,” is set to release on June 19, and the band has already released two singles from the album, “We All Get A Raise” and “Righteous Vibes,” both already with more than 1,900 streams on Spotify.
The Red & Black spoke with guitarist and vocalist Luke Fields to discuss the upcoming album, the band’s hiatus and how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted his life as a musician.
The Red & Black: So first I wanted to ask about the two singles you’ve released recently, what was it like putting music out there as a group for the first time since your 2008 album, “Dirty Versions”? Was there any nervousness about how people would react?
Luke Fields: Oh god yeah. Anytime you create something you care about and you start putting it out there, especially after such a long period of inactivity, there's always that fear of: “We think this is good but is anyone else going to care at all?” It definitely has an air of riskiness about it. But if you're doing something and it doesn't scare you at least a little bit, it's probably not worth doing. That's usually a good sign.
R&B: Could you talk a bit about the band’s history, the hiatus and then coming back together for “Goodbye Guitar”? What has that process been like?
LF: The band started in the very early 2000s, I think 2002 or 2003. I had moved to Athens to go to college and wasn't particularly enjoying it. I had some friends come and visit me that I had met online, and they didn't like what they were doing either. So they ended up coming here to Athens, and we all started the band together. We played here until about 2008 or 2009, [and] did a bunch of touring. We fell apart when we weren’t really having fun doing the band anymore.
After a while, I think it was around 2014 or 2015, I had been demoing some songs. I'm primarily one of the guitar players in the band so I was doing some bass and drum stuff at home in my own studio, and I was like: “Man I'm just trying to pretend to be everyone else in my old band right now.” So I showed it to them, like “Do you guys want to make a new record just because?” I really thought that it was one of those stupid ideas that I just got excited about and everyone was going to shoot me down. But instead, everyone was like, “Yes that sounds great.” So then we just slowly built a record together, mostly through Google Drive, shooting ideas back and forth over the next couple years, and then spent like a year or two recording it and getting it all polished up, and now, here it is.
R&B: Since you guys have been making music together for so long, have your goals changed since you first started the band?
LF: I would say now our only real goal is to just have fun making a record and be excited that people care about it, fingers crossed, and just being able to spend time with each other. It's a really good excuse for us to hang out and talk about stuff because we all love each other very much. Our lives kind of diverged slightly about a decade ago. This gives us an excuse to be more a part of each other's daily experience again, which is really nice.
R&B: How does “Goodbye Guitar” compare to your other albums? What can people expect when the album comes out in June?
LF: I’m sure you’re anticipating this answer, but it’s hard as an artist to talk about your own music. As far as how it compares to the other records, I think it's the best sounding one. It's definitely the most melodically mature. We have math-rock roots, so we still play too many notes, but it's a lot less too many notes than the old stuff. It's just a little bit more fun and garagey than the other records. I think that being angry, frustrated, dirty, mid-20s people on the road lends itself to making a certain kind of desperate loud angry music that we still enjoy, but isn't necessarily tied to what we're all like as people anymore. This record has a little bit more joy and fun.
R&B: How has the coronavirus pandemic has impacted you and your bandmates?
LF: So being a professional musician, about two-thirds of my income, at least, is probably made playing music live in front of people. That's a thing I just can't do right now. My life has changed a whole lot. Right now, I should be practicing for We Versus the Shark. We were going to do a little week-and-a-half-long stint of shows on the East Coast. Not quite a reunion tour, but kind of a reunion tour. We were gonna play some shows around the record coming out, a debut show here in Athens and stuff like that. Now, because of the coronavirus situation, that's just not gonna happen. We could have waited a while and put the record out in a couple of years, but we've been working on it and sitting on it for so long. At this point, we were ready to get it out.
