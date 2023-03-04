Hope Iglehart, a Piedmont University alumn, was named the first Director of Engagement and African American Heritage at Historic Athens in January 2022. Her background with Historic Athens goes far beyond this position, as she has worked in a variety of similar positions with the company and surrounding businesses in Athens.
Previously an educator, funeral director and instructor, her passion for shedding light on marginalized and underrepresented communities has led her to this current position that has brought a further sense of belonging for these communities in Athens.
The Red & Black: What brought you to your current position as the Director of Engagement and African American Heritage at Historic Athens?
Hope Iglehart: I've been involved in the community since returning from college…After leaving my last position, which was president of Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service, I had the opportunity to be the diversity hire for Historic Athens. I previously worked with Historic Athens, which at the time was Heritage Foundation, when I was working to get the local historic designation for the Reese Street community, which is the first historically African American neighborhood to get that local historic designation.
R&B: What does being the first Director of Engagement and African American Heritage at Historic Athens mean to you? What do you feel like your role in the community is?
HI: Well, it creates the voice for the community as a whole. When you think about historic preservation, you think of large calm houses and things of that nature. So we kind of have changed, I'm able to change the narrative on what is historic preservation, and to be inclusive of other communities within the whole part of Athens. So it's exciting.
R&B: What is your favorite part of the job?
HI: My favorite part of the job is interacting with individuals like you and everyone else. Just creating relationships in the community, bringing about awareness and educating the community. I come from a long line of educators, and I started my career working in education, at UGA, Athens Tech and Upward Bound, and the mortuary college, so that's a passion of mine — education. And so I get to do this on a public programming platform.
R&B: Why do you feel like this position was necessary in Athens?
HI: Well, one of the things I will say is, as someone in diversity and inclusion and belonging — we think about Athens, and Athens is known for music, culture, UGA, but one of the things is to help with a sense of belonging and inclusion for everyone. And so that's why it's so important because with our youth, if they don't feel like they belong, if they don't feel like they're included, then they don't take ownership of the spaces that are so beloved. It’s important for the community to feel like they are a part of everything that's great. And so that's what we're doing, bringing voice to marginalized communities, under-acknowledged communities and giving them a voice.
R&B: What is your favorite hobby/activity to do outside of work? Where do you do this in Athens?
HI: My favorite thing to do is wine tasting and I enjoy trying new wines at The Lark Winespace. It's far from work and I can walk over.
R&B: What's your favorite building in Athens to visit?
HI: My favorite building is the Morton Theatre, it has a lot of history and once housed a lot of Athens businesses and was an important building for Hot Corner.